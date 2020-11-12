Limerick GAA notes - latest news from 16 different clubs

THIS week's Limerick Leader GAA notes features the latest news from 16 different clubs across the county.

AHANE

CONDOLENCES: On behalf of all in Ahane GAA we wish to send our condolences to Sean Carey, his wife Ann, their children Chloe and Nathan and all the Carey family on the untimely passing of Sean’s brother Paul. Paul’s wife Anna and son Fionn along with all Paul’s family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

CASH FOR CLOBBER: We will have a cash for clobber collection each Monday in November from 6-7pm in Mackey Park.

LOTTO: Due to the country currently being under Level 5 restrictions our Lotto Draws for November are postponed until December. We will hold 4 Lotto Draws in December.

FUNDRAISER: Mark Hickey who plays at adult level with the club is fundraising for Meningitis Research Foundation which will see him complete an eight day trek across the Atlas Mountain Range in Morocco. All the details can be found here on his GoFundMe page! He would really appreciate your support.

LIMERICK: We want to wish Tom and Dan Morrissey and all the Limerick Senior Hurlers and their management team the very best of luck as they take on Waterford in the Munster Final on Sunday in Thurles.

BALLYSTEEN

LIMERICK: Hard luck to the Limerick Senior Footballers who lost their Munster Championship Semi Final on Saturday after extra time. Danny Neville featured in the second half and throughout extra time. The result brings an end to the Footballers season that saw them claim McGrath Cup success, a Division Four title along with promotion to Division Three. Plenty of positives for the 2021 Campaign.

CONDOLENCES: Ballysteen GAA would like to extend our sympathies to the Carey family and Patrickswell GAA on the passing of Paul. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Anna, son Fionn and his family and friends at this difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

PARISH BOOK: The upcoming book by Paul Anglim titled The Askeaton-Ballysteen GAA Story will be going to the printers very soon so act fast if you want to have your name associated with this historic publication. For €50, your name will appear on the patrons page and you will get a book worth €20. Contact Chairman, Alan Kehoe (0871237562), Secretary, John Neville (0876505469), Treasurer, John Anglim (0862362642). If you want to pay through revolut, send to Paul Anglim on 0872838990. Closing date for Final Payment is December 1.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: No winners in the October edition of the CLUB Limerick Draw. There is still time to enter the remaining draws left for the year. By joining the draw, you have a chance to win 31 prizes monthly ranging from €10000 to €100. The Club Limerick Draw is vital to the financial well-being of the County along with being a platform to support Clubs. 50% of all memberships go back directly to the Club. Contact Alan Kehoe (0871237562) or John Anglim (0862362642) for more information if you want to sign up directly.

COMMUNITY: Ballysteen GAA along with Askeaton GAA & Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan Bord na nÓg GAA wish to offer our services to the eldery and the most vulnerable in our community during this current time and throughout the weeks ahead. All three clubs are coming together to give back to our community that has supported us throughout good times and bad. We will be offering to help anyone who requires shopping, prescriptions, fuel etc to be collected on their behalf and delivered to their doorstep. We will support local businesses to help keep our local community going.

Listed below are our coordinators numbers. You can ring or text these numbers and we will organise assistance thereafter. Best hygiene practices will be used by our volunteers during the delivery of this service. Thanks to everyone who is volunteering as part of this. Every little helps in the sustainment and sense of community amongst ourselves. Please remember to share this information to people who are not on Social Media so that they know this service is available. Co-Ordinators: Askeaton – Theresa Kenny O'Connell (087 6497963) and Eamon Purcell (087 9382972); Ballysteen – John Neville (087 6505469) and Alan Kehoe (087 1237562).

BLACKROCK

LOTTO: There was no winner of the club lotto held on Thursday 5th. The numbers drawn were 6, 8, 17, 30. The €40 went to Patricia Roche, Treada na Ri, Promotor Breda Walsh. The €20 went to Lorraine Mulcahy, Ardpatrick. Promotor Brendan O’Brien, Margaret and Joe McCarthy, Parkview Hse, Promotor Brendan O’Brien, Kerrie Murphy, Ardpatrick, promotor Carmel Murphy, Denis O’Connell, Cush, Promotor Brendan O’Brien. Next week the jackpot is €13,000, and will be held on November 11 in the Sportsfield.

LIMERICK: Best wishes to the Limerick Senior Hurlers V Waterford in Thurles on Sunday in the Munster final. Hard luck to the Limerick Senior Footballers who narrowly lost to Tipperary and Limerick Senior Camogie team who lost to Kilkenny.

PATRON BOARD: Final call at this time to buy a square on the patron board. Limited availability. Contact the club on 0872735458 for any queries.

AGM: The expected date for the AGM is Thursday 3rd December. We will be governed by pandemic rules and guidelines. Further details to follow.

CRECORA-MANISTER

WINTER HURLING ACADEMY: The winter hurling academy continued last Sunday in South Liberties astroturf and once again we had a fine turnout of players on the day. Thanks to the underage coaches for their time and commitment This will run for the next 5 Sundays at 10am for boys born from 2008 to 2012 inclusive. Contact Ger Hickey on 086 0405003 or Niall Conway on 087 6304730 for more details.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next edition of the Club Limerick Draw takes place on Saturday November 28. As well as the cash prizes on offer, November’s Star Prize is a two night stay in the Woodlands Hotel and Spa in Adare. 50% of money earned goes directly to our club so please support if you can.

LIMERICK: Best of luck to the Limerick hurlers in Munster final action next Sunday in Thurles. Commiserations to the Limerick footballers who were very unlucky to lose out to Tipp by 1-15 to 2-11 in the Munster semi final at the weekend.

CROOM

DEVELOPMENT: Major progress was made over the past week with the installation of our new main gates/entrance, and installation of the training area and ball stop nets. The overall facility is starting to take shape with some final works taking place over the next two weeks that will complete this phase of the redevelopment. Great credit to those involved for making our strategy plan a reality. Lots done with lots more to do as we look forward to Phase 4-more on this in the months ahead. If you are unable to visit our club in person right now, please visit Croom GAA Facebook page where you can view photos of our facilities.

U16: Hurling training this Wednesday November 11 on the 4G training area 7.15-8.15pm with special guest coaches, former Limerick Football and Hurling captain James Ryan and Ollie Coffey both Limerick Coaching & Games GDAs.

U14/12: Hurling training this Wednesday November 11 on the 4G training area 6.30-7.15pm also with James Ryan and Ollie Coffey.

U10: Training is taking a small break and will resume again for the Winter months on Friday November 20. It is hoped that training will take place every fortnight and will focus on developing hurling and football skills.

U8: Our U8s had their final training session of the year last Sunday morning along with the U10s. There were 30 players altogether and they were put through their paces by lead coach Trevor Costello. Huge thank you to all Trevor's efforts and all those who helped with coaching this group through the year including Seamai Cregan, Liam Costello, Dara O'Farrell, Kevin McNamara, and Micheal Curtin. The kids made great strides this year and we hope they will practice the skills at home with their family over the Winter months and be back fresh in 2021.

U6: Our U6 Nursery continues their training and fun functional movement skills and activities on the 4G training area this Saturday November 14 11-12noon. All kids are welcome.

LOTTO: Numbers drawn 10, 22, 25, 31. No jackpot winners. Lucky dips Marlyn Lawlor c/o Mickey Cahill, Mike Fitzgerald, Mike Fitzgibbon, Owen Lynch Kilfinny, Nancy Frawley St Senans Terrace, The next draw has a jackpot of €7500. Thanks to all those who support our draw and other fundraising efforts.

DROMIN-ATHLACCA

LOTTO: There was no winner in this week's Club Lotto Draw for a 7,850e jackpot. Numbers drawn were 6, 8, 14, 24. Lucky dip winners were Seamus Sherin €40, Ethna Thompson €20 and Fr Howard €20. Congratulations to all winners. Payment for upcoming Club Lotto Draws can now be made online. €50 will enable you to join Club Lotto each week for 6 months. Email your numbers to mikeryanqsoutlook.ie . Payment can be made to Dromin Athlacca GAA club with IBAN number is IE49AIBK93521207561054. Next draw will be held in Athlacca Clubhouse Saturday November 14 for a €7,900 prize.

COMMUNITY: Dromin Athlacca GAA committee is continually committed to helping people in our community. The club set up a Covid-19 Support Group to provide support and assistance to our community and to support local business. As the evenings draw in, if you or your family require any support or assistance during this pandemic then don't hesitate to contact us by phone or social media. You can call (086) 0420950 who will coordinate the collection and delivery of shopping, medicine or fuel by garda vetted volunteers. Efforts to follow HSE guidelines and maintain appropriate Social Distancing will be adhered to. We ask you to consider supporting local business by shopping local at this time in so far as possible.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The 7th Club Limerick Dray will take place on Saturday November 28. There is €10,000 up for grabs along with many more cash prizes. 50% of all membership goes directly to our own club. This provides our club with the financial support to fund the day to day running costs. The Star Prize for November will be a 2 Night Spa Break in Fitzgeralds Woodlands House Hotel & Spa, Adare. The prize includes bubbly on arrival, Dinner in Timmy Macs Bistro along with monthly Tempting Treats for Two people in Revas Spa. Joining this draw can be easily done through our club by contacting our coordinators Ann Breen of Athlacca, Michael Carmody of Rathcannon, Morgan Walsh of Athlacca and John Murphy of Dromin or by contacting any committee member. Best of luck to all our members who have entered.

LIMERICK: Its approaching Munster Final Weekend and hopes are high. Limerick Senior Hurlers will play Waterford. Unfortunately, we will not be able to travel to Semple Stadium this year, we will however support the lads from the comfort of our own homes. We would like to wish the best of luck to David Reidy and all involved.

CONDOLENCES: Dromin Athlacca GAA Club, wish to offer condolences to the Power family of Dromin on the sudden death of Claire. Our sympathies to husband Michael, sons, Joe and Des along with her daughters Janet and Marie Claire along with all the extended family. Ar dheis De go raibh an hanam. Sympathies are also offered to the Crotty Family of Dromin on the death of John who died peacefully in England. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam.

FEDAMORE

LOTTO: This week’s numbers are 5, 9, 22 and 28. There was no winner of the jackpot which is now worth €17,100. The lucky dip winners of €25 each are Damian Keehan, Mary Condon c/o Slaters, Niamh McMahon and Ciara Keogh. Tickets available online. Thanks for your support.

LIMERICK: Fedamore would like to wish the best of luck to the Limerick team in the Munster final on Sunday.

FR CASEYS

SPIN AND WIN: Due to current restrictions Fr. Caseys Spin & Win Draw will be postponed until further notice. All purchased tickets will be valid for the next draw when resumed and yearly ticket holders will also be accommodated accordingly.

AGM: Fr Caseys AGM will take place Monday December 14 at 8pm sharp in the GAA clubhouse. Any motions should be forwarded to club secretary by December 4.

LIMERICK: Best of luck to the Limerick Senior Hurlers who face Waterford next Sunday in the Munster Hurling Final. With two very impressive performances to date hopefully the positive run continues this weekend as Limerick bid to retain their Munster crown. Unfortunately lady luck did not shine on the Limerick Footballers last Saturday when they went down to a single point defeat after extra time to Tipperary in the Munster Semi-Final. After a blistering start by Limerick, the second half belonged to Tipperary who proceeded to take the game to extra time. Even though Limerick had an opportunity to level right at the end, the close range free sailed wide and after a positive few weeks including a Division 4 title that extra step to a Munster Final has eluded them. Well done to all involved including Adrian Enright who has done us proud.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday November 28 with another €10,000 jackpot and an Exclusive Star Prize of Two Nights Spa Break in Fitzgeralds Woodlands House up for grabs. Many thanks to all the club members who have joined the draw to date. The cost is only €10 per draw with €5 going directly back to your local nominated club.

FUNDRAISER: Fr Caseys GAA Club are currently embarking on a unique fundraiser to raise vital funds for the continued development of our club grounds. Given the current climate all volunteer organisations need the support of its members now more than ever. We are calling on all club members both past and present, those overseas and within the locality to dig deep and support this fundraiser. We appreciate your help spreading the word to family & friends. A free standing sign will be erected in front of our clubhouse containing the names of all club supporters who have generously supported this fundraising initiative. This sign will be attractively constructed to complement our existing club grounds and will stand as a long term indication to future generations of your generosity to support and improve the club. Placing your name on the sign will cost €100 for a once off payment. We are also willing to facilitate staged payments by direct debit (either 2 x €50 or 5 x €20). The related IBAN for this is ie11aibk93501800012325. To submit your name please contact any committee member or email the club secretary at secretary.frcaseys.limerickgaa.ie. There has been a fantastic response to date so if interested please do not delay to make contact. The money raised from this fundraiser will be used to enhance the development of our club grounds.

This Christmas why not give your loved ones the unique Christmas Gift of adding their name to our new Friends of Fr. Casey’s sign which will be attractively erected in our club grounds in 2021. Their name will be immortalised for future generations to see their generosity towards our local GAA Club with your money going towards our vital club development projects. More details can be viewed on our club website www.frcaseysgaa.ie. Placing your name on the sign will cost €100 for an individual or couple and €150 for a family name. To submit your name please contact any committee member or email the club secretary at secretary.frcaseys.limerickgaa.ie. Please inform us if your purchase is required as a Christmas Gift and we will issue you with an attractive e-gift receipt for inclusion as a special Christmas present. We are extremely grateful to the people of Abbeyfeale and surrounding areas including those overseas who have always been extremely generous to our GAA club. We hope that we have in some way repaid that friendship through our recent successes on the playing field but as always will continue to strive to better ourselves as a club both on and off the field.

GALTEE GAELS

LIMERICK: There was huge disappointment locally with the defeat of the Limerick senior footballers in the Munster semi-final. Well done to Tommie and Bob Childs who were in top form for Limerick. Best of luck to the Senior Hurlers in the Munster final against Waterford this Sunday.

AGM: The annual general meeting of the club will take place this year on Friday November 27 at 7.30pm it will be held online members wishing to take part must contact secretary Dan McCarthy on 087-6883534 with your email address he will then be able to send you a link to join the meeting through Microsoft Teams. Club members are available to help anyone with collecting shopping etc during the present Level 5 restrictions contact the Secretary or any club official.

HOSPITAL-HERBERTSTOWN

AGM: Hospital Herbertstown GAA Annual General Meeting will take place on December 3 at 8pm. Due to current restrictions and in line with recommendations from Croke park, this years AGM will be held on a virtual platform using the Microsoft Teams App. You can download the free app on to your phone, tablet, iPad or computer. It is advised to have the app installed well in advance of the AGM and maybe have a test meeting with family or friends. Please note the following dates and deadlines. All motions and nominations to be with the secretary before 5pm Friday November 13. Anybody wishing to sign in and partake in the AGM must provide the Secretary with a valid email address before midnight Friday November 27. Many thanks Des

ASSISTANCE: If anyone in the community who is vulnerable needs assistance please contact Geraldine on 087635058. Also, if you would like to volunteer contact Geraldine. All volunteers will be Garda Vetted and your assistance will be carried out with the strictest confidence.

LOTTO: Due to Level 5 Restrictions our Lotto draw has been postponed until further notice. Any tickets bought since or last draw on Monday October 19 will be included in the next draw when it resumes. Jackpot will be €5,200. Buy your tickets for €2 each or 3 for €5 from our facebook page by clicking Play Game, from any player, from any committee member, from our ticket sellers, from local shops or online. Thank you to our sellers and ticket buyers for your continued support.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: This month’s star prize is an overnight stay in the Woodlands Hotel Adare. As well as the monthly cash prizes from €10,000 to €100. Contact our club draw coordinator Pat Foley 0868593838 or any committee member if you have any queries. Your support is much appreciated. Best of luck to all our members in this month’s draw.

KNOCKADERRY

LOTTO: There was no jackpot winner. Numbers drawn were 2, 13, 24, 28. The following are lucky dip winners: Rachel Dore promoter Online, Sean Duffy promoter Online, Eamon Hayes promoter Eamon Hayes, Seanie Collum promoter Mary Collum, Kieran O Connor promoter Kieran O Connor. Promoters Prize Rachel Dore. Please contact your promoter to purchase tickets if you normally purchased weekly tickets. All monthly and upfront subscriptions are automatically in the draw also the Club Lotto can be played online - all on line entries must be logged before 8pm on the Thursday evening of the draw. The next Club Lotto draw will be held virtually on Thursday November 11. Your support is greatly appreciated.

PARISH DRAW: The last of the Clouncagh Knockaderry Combined Parish Draws for 2020 took place on last Thursday evening. The following were winners: 1st Prize € 500 Diarmuid O Sullivan Jnr promoter Liam Mackessey & Eoin O Sullivan, 2nd Prize € 150 Denis Ambrose Promoter Ger Corkery & Frank Moore, 3rd Prize €100 Joe O Connor Promoter Triona Sexton & Tom Meehan. Two extra Prizes of €50, Frank Guiry Promoter Ted/Vincent/Mike D and Kay Moloney Promoter Pauline Mc Mahon & Zara Mc Grath. Due to Covid 19 restrictions it has being decided to postpone the December draw and hold it with the January draw on Thursday January 7 2021. Promoters will be in contact to arrange collection for 2021 subscriptions. Package is as follows €100 for 12 months or monthly subscriptions of €10. New members always welcome. Many thanks for the continued support given to the GAA, Community Council, Ahalin NS Parents Association and Camogie Club.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The last Club Limerick draw of 2020 will be held in December. Please contact your promoter or Mary Collum to settle any outstanding subscriptions.

CLUB FACE MASKS: Club face masks with Club crest are still available for purchase at a cost of €5. If interested please contact Ger Corkery or Ger Downes.

LIMERICK: Wishing our own Tom Condon, the Limerick Hurling Team and Management the very best as they meet Waterford in the Munster Final this Sunday in Semple Stadium.

AGM: Due to Covid-19 restrictions the Clubs AGM will be held on Saturday November 28 online. If you wish to attend the AGM please contact Ger Corkery for online details.

MONALEEN

BEST OF LUCK: Best wishes to Monaleen clubman Paul Kinnerk who is a key member of the Limerick senior hurling coaching team which will play Waterford in the Munster championship final at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Sunday next at 4pm. Limerick will be hoping to retain the title.

COMMISERATIONS: Commiserations to Monaleen's Donal O'Sullivan who lined out at goalkeeeper with Limerick senior footballers who agonisingly lost out to Tipperary after etxra time in Saturday's Munster senior football championship semi-final at the LIT Gaelic Grounds. Donal contributed two points to Limerick's tally after converting a free and a '45. Limerick footballers did seal promotion to Division 3 of the Allianz Football League for 2021 in recent weeks.

COME ON BOARD: As we approach the end of another year, work also begins on preparing for next year. We have so many plans to improve and develop, but the biggest issue facing the club is the serious lack of volunteers for various roles and committees within the club, including fundraising, fields management and bookings, lotto collectors, to name a few. There are too few of us trying to deliver a first class club, and we are now appealing to each and every member of the club, and also to the parents and families of our members to come on board. Many hands make light work, and we need your help to build a club for the future which will cater for all members. Caroline, John, James, Audrey.

RECIPE FOR SUCCESS: Yvonne from the Healthy Club project at Monaleen GAA has recorded a series of recipe demonstrations from the official healthy club recipe book – ‘Recipes for Success’. Gaelic games are high intensity sports and demand a wide range of physical and mental attributes in order to maximise performance. Performance nutrition provides the body with the appropriate fuel and nutrient sources to train and recover optimally. Monaleen are delighted to share these recipes with you on their Facebook page, Twitter account and Youtube channel.

LOTTO: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday, November 5 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 8, 9, 22 and 32. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were P Keating, Peafield; K B Brosnan, Killonan; H Mulcahy. Monaleen Heights. Thank you for your continued support.

MUNGRET ST PAULS

CONDOLENCES: Mungret St. Pauls would like to extend our sympathies to the Carey family and Patrickswell GAA on the passing of Paul. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Anna, son Fionn and his family and friends at this difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

AGM: Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Club AGM will take place on line, using Microsoft Teams. While the date for the meeting is not yet confirmed, anyone wishing to attend will need to download Mircosoft Teams Link is available on the email with your newsletter and on the Club Zap App.

NATIONAL CLUB DRAW: Dear member. As you are aware owing to Covid-19 our fundraising efforts in 2020 have been seriously curtailed. Together we have worked hard to keep the club running as normal as possible without asking our membership for any additional monies. We are now asking for your support for this very significant fundraising event. The GAA's National Club Draw Tickets is up & running. There are some great prizes on offer! All monies raised from ticket sales will stay with our club. Your support with this fundraiser is greatly appreciated. To take your book of tickets please contact: Brian O Halloran 0868349399 or James Ryan 0876579939.

LIMERICK: A very tight and testing game was played on Saturday 7 November in LIT Gaelic Grounds between our Limerick Footballers and the Tipperary team. Limerick were so unlucky after extra time to find themselves just a point shy of Tipperary. Well done to Killian Ryan who yet again scored a point and to Brian Begley, both have brought pride to Mungret St. Pauls.

PITCH CLOSURE: On advice from our pitch committee it has been decided to close the juvenile and senior pitch for all training. The village pitch, sand based pitch, field behind the hurling wall and field beside the clubhouse all remain open.

PALLASGREEN

LIMERICK: Heartbreak and so near yet so far summed up Limerick’s senior footballers brave display against overwhelming favourites Tipperary in the Munster semi final last Saturday afternoon in the LIT Gaelic Grounds. Limerick took favourites Tipperary to extra time and were unlucky not to see out this titanic battle, But Tipp had the final say in a one point victory. Well done to the Limerick Senior football team and management and particular to Brian Fanning and Aaron O’Sullivan who have provided some wonderful displays this year in winning the McGrath Cup and Division 4 league title. Best of luck to the Limerick senior hurlers who play Waterford in the Munster Final on this Sunday November 15 in Thurles

LOTTO: No winner Monday November 2 draw; Numbers drawn were; 2, 5, 17, 23. Lucky dip winners; Mike Walsh, Samantha Gammell, Eadaoin O’Connell, Ella Enright, Jane Deere.

PATRICKSWELL

PAUL CAREY RIP: Patrickswell GAA Club and the whole community are saddened to learn of the tragic and untimely passing of Paul Carey in Dubai (United Arab Emirates). We offer our sincere condolences to his wife Anna, his son Fionn and the extended Carey family at this difficult time. Paul was a valued club member and committed player over many years. Paul captained Patrickswell to the County Championship title in 2003. His loss will be deeply felt in Patrickswell and beyond. We ask that Paul is remembered in your prayers and that his family are supported in their hour of need. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The seventh (November) Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday November 28 with the Exclusive Star Prize being a two-night Spa Break in Fitzgerald's Woodlands House Hotel & Spa, bubbly in the room on arrival, dinner in Timmy Macs Bistro and monthly tempting treats for two people in Revas Spa. The first prize is €10,000, second prize is €3,000, third prize is €2,000 and there are 28 additional cash prizes of €500, €250 and €100.

LIMERICK: Best wishes to the Limerick Senior Hurling team and their Patrickswell contingent in the Munster Championship Final on Sunday November 15 in Thurles.

LOTTO: Due to the introduction of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions, the Club Lotto has been postponed until further notice. The jackpot is €6,200.

ST PATRICKS

NURSERY: Another hugely successful night of hurling under the lights in Rhebogue on Friday last. We had a special guest coach in GAA/GPA Hurler of the month, St Patrick's and Limerick's Gearoid Hegarty, who like those present, started his hurling journey training in Rhebogue. What a brilliant surprise for our future stars! Almost 80 kids enjoyed a mild November evening and a really super way to exercise and have fun with friends. It has become the highlight of the week for so many with current level 5 restrictions. See you all next Friday. New members are very welcome, hurleys and helmets provided.

AWARD: Congratulations to St Patrick's and Limerick GAA's Gearoid Hegarty, who was named the PwC Ireland GAA/GPA Hurling Player of the Month for October. A Fully deserved award for Gearoid.

MOVE FOR MOVEMBER: The adult squads in both St Patricks GAA Club and Richmond Rugby club have decided to support the Irish cancer society initiative 'Move for Movember' They are coming together as a group while individually completing a goal of reaching 60km in the month of November. Please find the link on the club Instagram or Facebook page to donate.

CONDOLENCES: St Patrick's GAA would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family of Paul Carey, the extended Carey family and all in Patrickswell at this difficult time. May Paul rest in peace. Nicholas Deveraux, who died recently was a member of St Patricks team that won the 1961 County Juvenile (U16) football title. May Nicholas Rest in Peace.