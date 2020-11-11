Munster Report report positive injury update

THE Munster squad returned to training at their High Performance Centre at UL on Tuesday ahead of Sunday’s Guinness PRO14 clash against Ospreys at Thomond Park (2.45pm, live on eir Sport & TG4).

Munster were not involved in Guinness PRO14 action last weekend as their scheduled clash against Benetton was postponed.

Munster report positive news on the injury front for three players, Darren Sweetnam, Rhys Marshall and Dan Goggin.

Sweetnam (knee) and Marshall (thigh) returned to training on Tuesday with Goggin (shoulder) expected to return to training later in the week.

Unavailable: Chris Cloete (neck), Roman Salanoa (thigh), Jeremy Loughman (shoulder), Liam O’Connor (calf), Niall Scannell (neck), Neil Cronin (knee), Dave Kilcoyne (ankle), RG Snyman (knee), Joey Carbery (ankle).