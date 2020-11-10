Munster's strong finish to Irish Rugby 7s Tournament

THE inaugural Irish Rugby Sevens Tournament concluded on Saturday with Munster ending the competition with a superb final day, beating the other three provinces.

The tournament was played on each of the last three Saturdays with the four provinces and the Irish Men’s Sevens side involved.

The Munster players involved over the three weekends were a mix from the senior side, the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy and club players across the province.

Munster defeated Ulster, Connacht and Leinster on the final day, but were beaten by Ireland.

Elite Player Development Officer Greig Oliver was the Munster 7s Head Coach and his side secured five wins from their 11 fixtures overall.

Jack Daly and Seán French played in all three tournaments with fellow Academy men Scott Buckley, Eoghan Clarke, Jack Crowley, Jake Flannery, Paddy Kelly, Alex Kendellen and Jonathan Wren also playing their part.

Senior players Liam Coombes, Matt Gallagher, Alex McHenry, Calvin Nash and Jack O’Sullivan also featured.

Mark Donnelly (Garryowen), Alan Flannery (Shannon), Nick Greene, Cian Hurley, Aaron Leahy (all Garryowen), Conor Moloney (Ennis) and Daniel Okeke (Shannon) also lined out for the Munster 7s side in the Irish Rugby competition.

Those seven players are all part of the National Talent Squad (NTS) programme.