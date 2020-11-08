Limerick's All-Ireland Camogie Championship campaign ends with defeat to Kilkenny

LIMERICK'S 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship came to an end with a 14-point defeat to Kilkenny this Sunday afternoon.

In UPMC Nowlan Park it finished Kilkenny 2-16 Limerick 0-8.

It's a third defeat for Limerick in the group stages of the championship after previous round losses to Westmeath and Waterford.

Kilkenny and Galway have advanced directly to the semi final.

The quarter finals take place next Saturday November 14 in Cork's Pairc Uí Chaoimh - Clare v Cork at 1pm and Tipperary v Waterford at 2.45pm.

In this defeat to Kilkenny, Limerick were hit two by second half goals.

It was 0-8 to 0-5 to the home side at half time.

Limerick were ahead at the mid-point of the opening half, 0-4 to 0-3.

Judith Mulcahy and Niamh Ryan had fine points from play in the opening minutes.

Kilkenny then went ahead but two frees from vice-captain Caoimhe Costelloe had Limerick ahead.

Kilkenny were to find another five points before half time with just a Costelloe point from play in reply.

In the second half, Limerick had to wait 14-minutes to reopen their account.

Down the other end Kilkenny had returned an unanswered 1-6 to lead 1-14 to 0-5 - Aoife Doyle with the goal.

Mulcahy ended the Limerick barren spell with what was the only Limerick score from play in the second half.

There were to be just two other scores for the girls in green - Ryan and Costelloe scores from placed balls.

The second Kilkenny goal came in the final minutes from a Denise Gaule penalty.

Moments later Limerick were awared a penalty of their own but the Costelloe effort went over the bar.

SCORERS: Limerick: Caoimhe Costelloe (2frees) and Niamh Ryan (1free) 0-3 each, Judith Mulcahy 0-2. Kilkenny: Denise Gaule 1-8 (0-4frees), Aoife Doyle 1-1, Anne Dalton 0-3, Katie Nolan 0-2, Laura Murphy and Steffi Fitzgerald 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: Laura O'Neill; Noirin Lenihan, Muireann Creamer, Marian Quaid, Judith Mulcahy, Sinead McNamara, Neamh Curtin, Mairead Ryan, Derabhla Egan, Sophie O'Callaghan, Lorraine McCarthy, Ella Whelan, Caoimhe Costello, Caoimhe Lyons, Niamh Ryan. Subs: Eva Butler for Lorraine McCarthy (43mins), Orlaith Kelleher for Ella Whelan (48mins), Aisling Enright for Laura O'Neill (60mins).

KILKENNY: Aoife Norris; Davina Tobin, Colette Dormer, Grace Walsh, Megan Farrell, Claire Phelan, Michelle Teehan, Anna Farrell, Anne Dalton, Laura Murphy, Lydia Fitzpatrick, Aoife Doyle, Mary O'Connell, Denise Gaule, Katie Nolan. Subs: Laura Norris for Lydia Fitzpatrick (h-t), Niamh Deely for Laura Murphy (41mins), Steffi Fitzgerald for Katie Nolan (51mins), Michaela Kenneally for Aoife Doyle (52mins), Ciara O'Shea for Colette Dormer (54 mins).

REFEREE: Justin Heffernan (Wexford)