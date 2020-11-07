Munster Rugby squad named for final round of the IRFU Academy 7s

THE Munster 7s squad has been named for the third and final round of the IRFU Academy 7s at the IRFU High Performance Centre on today, Saturday, as the Ireland Men’s Sevens team and the four provinces compete in the new round-robin tournament format.



The Munster 7s squad includes senior players Liam Coombes and Alex McHenry, and Greencore Academy players Scott Buckley, Jack Crowley, Jack Daly, Jake Flannery, Sean French and Alex Kendellen.

Alan Flannery (Shannon), Conor Moloney (Ennis) and Nick Greene, Cian Hurley and Mark Donnelly (all Garryowen) are also included.

Each side will play each other over the course of the day.

IRFU Academy 7s Squads, Round 3:

Munster: Nick Greene, Conor Moloney, Alan Flannery, Cian Hurley, Alex Kendellen, Jack Daly, Sean French, Jack Crowley, Jake Flannery, Alex McHenry, Liam Coombes, Scott Buckley, Mark Donnelly.

Ireland: Aaron O’Sullivan, Ian Fitzpatrick, Gavin Mullin, Foster Horan, Jack Kelly, Mark Roche, Billy Dardis, Hugo Lennox, Terry Kennedy, Duran Krummeck, Peter Maher, Jordan Conroy, Eanna Madden.

Connacht: Cathal Forde, Shane Jennings, Sean O’Brien, Colm Reilly, Donnacha Byrne, Declan Adamson, Joshua Dunne, Oisin McCormack, Hubert Costello, Cian Prendergast, Cormac Daly, Eoin de Builtléar.

Leinster: Marcus Hanan, Lee Barron, Jack Boyle, Charlie Tector, Marcus Kiely, Jamie Osborne, Chris Cosgrave, Karl Martin, Joe McCarthy, Alex Soroka, Niall Comerford.

Ulster: David McCann, Azur Allison, Greg Jones, Jude Postlethwaite, Ben Carson, Conor McKee, Lewis Finlay, Bruce Houston, Conor Rankin, Aaron Sexton, Hayden Hyde, Ben Moxham.