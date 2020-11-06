Digital match programme for Limerick v Tipperary Munster football semi final

MUNSTER GAA officials have uploaded their match programme for Saturday's Munster Senior Football Championship semi final between Limerick and Tipperary.

The provincial semi final has a 1.15pm start in the LIT Gaelic Grounds and will be live on RTE television's News New channel.

Limerick and Tipperary will be battling to reach a November 22 Munster SFC final against Cork or Kerry. It's 2020 since Limerick last appeared in the provincial decider.

The digital programme can be downloaded here

2020 Munster Championship programmes are also available to purchase - follow link here for details.