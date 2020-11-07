Limerick complete All-Ireland Camogie Championship campaign against Kilkenny

LIMERICK complete their 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship campaign this Sunday.

Limerick travel to Kilkenny for their third and final group game - the game has a 2pm start in UPMC Nowlan Park.

While Limerick’s chances of progress have ended, Kilkenny have already booked their semi final place with wins over Waterford and Westmeath.

Limerick scored just 21-points in defeats to Waterford and Westmeath with vice-captain Caoimhe Costelloe accounting for 17-points and Niamh Ryan and Orlaith Kelleher the only other scorers to-date.

Limerick have scored just nine points from play across their two defeats.

This Sunday Limerick face a Kilkenny side that have already scored 6-38.

Against Kilkenny, Limerick will once again be managed by former coach-selectors Colin Cummins and Paudie Malone.

Last month manager Paul Sexton stepped away from his role due to personal family circumstances.

Limerick and Kilkenny also met in the 2019 championship – the eventual All-Ireland finalists winning 4-23 to 1-13 in John Lockes GAA grounds in Callan.

There are six places in the knockout stages of the 2020 championship – Kilkenny, Galway, Cork, Tipperary and Clare have already advanced. This weekend’s meeting of Waterford and Westmeath will complete the line-up, while Limerick thoughts will turn to 2021.