Limerick GAA notes - latest news from 17 different clubs

THIS week's Limerick Leader GAA notes features the latest news from 17 different clubs across the county.

AHANE

CONDOLENCES: We are saddened to hear of the passing of Mike Hickey who was a former player and member of the club. From all in Ahane GAA Club we send our sincere sympathies to Mike’s family and friends at this sad time. May he Rest In Peace.

CASH FOR CLOBBER: There will be a cash for clobber collection every Monday in November from 6-7pm at the GAA pitch.

LIMERICK: Well done to Dan, Tom, and all the Limerick hurlers and their management on a fantastic win over Tipperary on Sunday afternoon in horrendous conditions in the Munster Hurling Championship Semi Final. The fantastic display of hurling from Limerick means they have now booked their place in the Munster Hurling Championship Final v Waterford in two weeks time. We wish them all the very best of luck.

BALLYSTEEN

PARISH BOOK: The upcoming book by Paul Anglim titled The Askeaton-Ballysteen GAA Story will be going to the printers very soon so act fast if you want to have your name associated with this historic publication. For €50, your name will appear on the patrons page and you will get a book worth €20. Contact Chairman, Alan Kehoe (0871237562), Secretary, John Neville (0876505469), Treasurer, John Anglim (0862362642). Closing date for Final Payment is December 1.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: No winners in the latest edition of the Club Limerick Draw. There is still time to enter for the 5 remaining draws left for the year. By joining the draw, you have a chance to win 31 prizes monthly ranging from €10000 to €100. The Club Limerick Draw is vital to the financial well-being of the County along with being a platform to support Clubs. 50% of all memberships go back directly to the Club. Contact Alan Kehoe (0871237562) or John Anglim (0862362642) for more information if you want to sign up directly.

SERVICE TO ELDERLY: Ballysteen GAA along with Askeaton GAA & Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan Bord na nÓg GAA wish to offer our services to the eldery and the most vulnerable in our community during this current time and throughout the weeks ahead. All three clubs are coming together to give back to our community that has supported us throughout good times and bad. We will be offering to help anyone who requires shopping, prescriptions, fuel etc to be collected on their behalf and delivered to their doorstep. We will support local businesses to help keep our local community going. Listed below are our coordinators numbers. You can ring or text these numbers and we will organise assistance thereafter. Best hygiene practices will be used by our volunteers during the delivery of this service. Thanks to everyone who is volunteering as part of this. Every little helps in the sustainment and sense of community amongst ourselves. Please remember to share this information to people who are not on Social Media so that they know this service is available. Co-Ordinators: Askeaton – Theresa Kenny O'Connell (087 6497963) and Eamon Purcell (087 9382972); Ballysteen – John Neville (087 6505469) and Alan Kehoe (087 1237562).

BLACKROCK

LOTTO: There was no winner of the Blackrock GAA lotto on 29th October held under covid restrictions. The numbers drawn were 1, 2, 5, 14. The €40 lucky dip went to Dolly Williams, Ardpatric, Promotor Harry’s. The €20 lucky dips went to Jack Moloney, Ballyroe Upper, Promotor Brendan O’Brien, John Boles, West End,Promotor Con Danaher, Kerrie Murphy, Ardpatrick Promotor Carmel Murphy, Mary O’Brien Snr, Mountain View, Promotor TG Ryan. The Jackpot remains at €13,000 with a new jackpot building up behind. The next draw is on Wednesday November 4.

WELL DONE: Well done to Sean O’Neill who is on the panel for the Limerick Minor hurlers. We hope to see this team in competition in the near future.

CAHERLINE

LOTTO: In line with the heightened restrictions, our club Lotto is now suspended until further notice. Thank you for your continued support...all going well, we'll be up and running again very soon!

FIXTURES ON HOLD: While juvenile training can continue as per the guidelines outlined in the Government's Covid 19 National Framework, all blitzes/matches have been suspended at all levels with immediate effect and until further notice.

PITCH CLOSED: Please be aware that our pitch is now closed for the season. Juvenile training can continue in the hurling wall, coaches will be in touch with the dates/times of training.

CRECORA-MANISTER

WINTER HURLING ACADEMY: The winter hurling academy began last Sunday in South Liberties astroturf and was a great success with a fine turnout of players who were divided into pods in line with NPHET guidance. This will run for the next 6 Sundays at 10am for boys born from 2008 to 2012 inclusive. Contact Ger Hickey on 086 0405003 or Niall Conway on 087 6304730.

CLUB DEVELOPMENT PLAN: A video for the Launch of the Club Development Plan has been put together by William Buckley and can be viewed on the club Facebook page.

CROOM

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Congratulations to Michéal O'Shea who won €100 in October's draw last Saturday. The next draw takes place on Saturday November 28.

SYMPATHIES: Croom GAA Club would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family of Pat Mangan. Pat was a great club man and had a long association with Croom GAA club over many years playing and coaching teams. His children and grandchildren are continuing to play a major part in playing, coaching and helping out in all facets of the club today. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all during this very sad time. May Pat's gentle soul rest in peace. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam.

CLUB DEVELOPMENT: Work is ongoing with JNC on site. Last week our old front gates were removed and a new front entrance is being installed. This week we hope to lay the surface of the new training area where the grass bank used to be. Everyone is looking forward to the completion of the development and we thank everyone who has supported it thus far.

COVID-19: The GAA have suspended all games for the time being but training can continue in pods of 15 and must be non contact. Everyone needs to resubmit their GAA return to play questionnaire before training and bring their own water bottle. We would like to thank all our members, mentors, volunteers and all involved for their continued hard work throughout what has been a difficult year.

U8/10s: Hurling training this Sunday November 8 on 4G training area 11am-12.15.

U6: Our U6 Nursery continues their training and fun functional movement skills and activities on the 4G training area this Saturday November 7 11-12noon. All kids are welcome.

LOTTO: Numbers drawn 11, 16, 22, 25. No jackpot winners. Lucky dips - Sarah O Kelly c/ o Richard O Kelly, Tom English c/o T English, Eva Cahill c/o J Carey , Bridget and Jeremiah Lynch, Jessie Moloney c/o M Reidy, Next Draw is on in the Clubhouse with a jackpot of €7400. Thanks to all those who support our draw and other fundraising efforts.

DROMIN-ATHLACCA

LOTTO: There was no winner in this week's Club Lotto Draw for a €7,800 jackpot.Numbers drawn were 4, 12, 27, 32. Lucky dip winners were Colin Kenny €40, John Mullins €20 and Mike Geaney €20. Congratulations to all winners. Payment for upcoming Club Lotto Draws can now be made online. €50 will enable you to join Club Lotto each week for 6 months. Email your numbers to mikeryanqsoutlook.ie . Payment can be made to Dromin Athlacca GAA club with IBAN number is IE49AIBK93521207561054. Next draw will be held in Athlacca Clubhouse Saturday November 7 for a €7,850 prize.

COMMUNITY: Dromin Athlacca GAA committee is continually committed to helping people in our community. The club set up a Covid-19 Support Group to provide support and assistance to our community and to support local business. As the evenings draw in, if you or your family require any support or assistance during this pandemic then don't hesitate to contact us by phone or social media. You can call (086) 0420950 who will coordinate the collection and delivery of shopping, medicine or fuel by garda vetted volunteers. Efforts to follow HSE guidelines and maintain appropriate Social Distancing will be adhered to. We ask you to consider supporting local business by shopping local at this time in so far as possible.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The 7th Club Limerick Dray will take place on Saturday November 28. There is €10,000 up for grabs along with many more cash prizes. 50% of all membership goes directly to our own club. This provides our club with the financial support to fund the day to day running costs. The Star Prize for November will be a 2 Night Spa Break in Fitzgeralds Woodlands House Hotel & Spa, Adare. The prize includes bubbly on arrival, Dinner in Timmy Macs Bistro along with monthly Tempting Treats for Two people in Revas Spa. Joining this draw can be easily done either online or directly through our club by contacting our coordinators Ann Breen of Athlacca, Michael Carmody of Rathcannon, Morgan Walsh of Athlacca and John Murphy of Dromin or by contacting any committee member.

MERCEDES: The Draw to Win a New Mercedes in conjunction with Limerick GAA and Frank Hogan has been postponed due to Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions. Best of luck to everyone who bought tickets. The draw will now be held on December 5.

WELL DONE: Dromin Athlacca GAA Club had many reasons to celebrate this week. Firstly, club man Cian Scully secured his place on the 2020 Minor Hurling Panel. This is a fantastic achievement and is testament to the hard work and commitment he has shown over the years. Congratulations Cian. Next Congratulations is due to Gerry Murphy on winning €250 in the recent Club Limerick Draw. Gerry is a fantastic supporter of our club and well deserving of this win. This week also saw Fiachra and Mary Liston of Banogue represent Limerick in the “Oscars of the Dairy World”. These awards acknowledge and celebrate the highest standards of excellence in dairy farming. The Liston Family are long standing supporters of our club and we wish to congratulate them on being one of only 11 families nominated. Finally, Congratulations are again due to David Reidy for his gallant performance with Limerick Senior Hurlers this weekend. David played a crucial role in Limericks victory making his mark both on the pitch and scoreboard when he replaced Tom Morrissey. We wish him well in the Munster Final.

FR CASEYS

SPIN AND WIN: Due to current restrictions Fr. Caseys Spin & Win Draw will be postponed until further notice. All purchased tickets will be valid for the next draw when resumed and yearly ticket holders will also be accommodated accordingly.

LIMERICK: Congratulations to Adrian Enright and the Limerick Senior Footballers who recorded a very impressive 2-14 to 0-09 win over Waterford tonight in the Munster Championship Quarter-Final and now march forward to a Munster Semi-Final showdown with Tipperary next Saturday in the Gaelic Grounds. Adrian was on target with the second goal of the game and gave another positive display.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The sixth Club Limerick Draw of the year took place last Saturday October 31 with the top prize of €10,000 going to Jimmy Walsh, Effin and the Exclusive Star Prize of 2 Nights Luxurious Stay at Lough Rynn Castle Estate going to Ann Horan, Glin. Well done also to our underage coach Paudie Naughton who claimed a €500 prize. The next draw will take place on Saturday November 28 with a €10,000 jackpot up for grabs as well as another Exclusive Star Prize. Many thanks to all the club members who have joined the draw to date. The cost is only €10 per draw with €5 going directly back to your local nominated club. For those who still wish to join, you can sign up online.

FUNDRAISER: Fr Caseys GAA Club are currently embarking on a unique fundraiser to raise vital funds for the continued development of our club grounds. Given the current climate all volunteer organisations need the support of its members now more than ever. We are calling on all club members both past and present, those overseas and within the locality to dig deep and support this fundraiser. We appreciate your help spreading the word to family & friends. A free standing sign will be erected in front of our clubhouse containing the names of all club supporters who have generously supported this fundraising initiative. This sign will be attractively constructed to complement our existing club grounds and will stand as a long term indication to future generations of your generosity to support and improve the club. Placing your name on the sign will cost €100 for a once off payment. We are also willing to facilitate staged payments by direct debit. To submit your name please contact any committee member or email the club secretary at secretary.frcaseys.limerickgaa.ie. There has been a fantastic response to date so if interested please do not delay to make contact. The money raised from this fundraiser will be used to enhance the development of our club grounds.

GALTEE GAELS

LIMERICK: Well done to the Limerick senior footballers who qualified for the Munster senior semi-final this weekend against Tipperary in the L.I.T Gaelic Grounds. Well done to the brothers Tommie and Bob Childs who were part of the Limerick team. Also on Saturday the Limerick junior Ladies qualified for the All Ireland semi-final with a win over Antrim Galtee Gaels players Roisin Breedy and Chloe Cleary are part of the squad.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Congratulations to Paudie Gallahue who won €150 prize in the Monthly draw held on Saturday last, there are four draws left this season contact any club member if you wish to join or draw coordinator Kieron Walsh.

HOSPITAL-HERBERTSTOWN

AGM: Hospital Herbertstown GAA Annual General Meeting will take place on December 3 at 8pm. Due to current restrictions and in line with recommendations from Croke park, this years AGM will be held on a virtual platform using the Microsoft Teams App. Please note the following dates and deadlines. All motions and nominations to be with the secretary before 5pm Friday November 13. Anybody wishing to sign in and partake in the AGM must provide the Secretary with a valid email address before midnight Friday November 27. Many thanks Des on Email Secretary.hospitalHerbertstown.limerickgaa.ie

ASSISTANCE: If anyone in the community who is needs assistance please contact Geraldine on 087635058. Also, if you would like to volunteer contact Geraldine.

LOTTO: Due to Level 5 Restrictions our Lotto draw has been postponed until further notice. Any tickets bought since or last draw on Monday 19th October will be included in the next draw when it resumes. Jackpot will be €5,200. Buy your tickets for €2 each or 3 for €5 from our facebook page by clicking Play Game, from any player, from any committee member, from our ticket sellers, from local shops or online. Thank you to our sellers and ticket buyers for your continued support.

WALKING: 50k November Walking Challenge – register and get your ticket.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: This month’s star prize is an overnight stay in the Woodlands Hotel Adare. As well as the monthly cash prizes from €10,000 to €100. To join contact our club draw coordinator Pat Foley 0868593838 or any committee member if you have any queries. Your support is much appreciated. Best of luck to all our members in this month’s draw.

GEAR: Club gear Is available on O'Neills website.

STAY LOCAL: Remember to shop local and support local business. Respect social distance and stay at home as much as you can.

KILTEELY-DROMKEEN

LIMERICK: The last few weeks have been very fruitful for our County Senior Hurling and Football teams. Although it’s a pity we can't attend these games to soak up the atmosphere and the banter, its great that we have these games at all. Great credit must go to all within the organisation to allow this to happen. As a Club we are extremely proud of our players involved in both codes. Indeed the weekend before last was a unique one as on the Saturday Sean O'Dea helped Limerick footballers win the Division 4 league title. Less than 24 hours later Brian O'Grady was a sub for the hurlers as they claimed the Division 1 hurling league title and Munster Quarter Final with victory over Clare. Of course, just last weekend Sean played a vital role in Limericks championship victory over Waterford, while Brian was again a sub as the hurlers defeat Tipperary in the Munster Semi Final. Along with Jack "Donie" Franklin who won a Munster Minor Hurling medal last year, these lads are a credit to their families and the Club and are great role models for all our younger players.

LOTTO: We have taken the decision to suspend our Club Lotto due to current Level 5 restrictions. The draw will resume once Level 5 restrictions have been lifted. We thank everyone for their continued support during these difficult times for everyone, the income from our Lotto is more vital than ever as the Clubs fundraising abilities are severely limited during these trying times for everyone.

APPRECIATION WALL: An information flyer will be distributed this week to all houses in the community. It details the benefit our new development will be to the whole community. Also included are details of how you can help by putting your name or your family's name on our appreciation wall, your support would be hugely appreciated by the club.

MONALEEN

WELL DONE: Congratulations to Monaleen clubman Paul Kinnerk who is a key member of the Limerick senior hurling coaching team which defeated Tipperary in the Munster championship semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork on Sunday. Limerick will take on Waterford in the Munster final on Sunday, November 15.

CONGRATULATIONS: Well done to Monaleen's Donal O'Sullivan who helped Limerick senior footballers secure their place in this weekend's Munster senior football semi-finals following their 2-14 to 0-9 quarter-final win over Waterford at the Fraher Field in Dungarvan on Saturday night. Best of luck to Donal and his team mates this Saturday when they tackle Tipperary in the Munster senior football championship semi-final this Saturday at the LIT Gaelic Grounds, 1.15pm. The game is live on the RTE News Now TV channel.

WELL DONE: Well done to Rachel O’Dell and the Limerick Ladies Football team who have qualified for the All Ireland Ladies Junior Football Semi Finals. Having topped Group B with two wins from two versus Derry and Antrim, they now face the runners up in Group A which is likely to be Fermanagh. The match is to be played in 3 weeks. Limerick won the Junior All Ireland two years ago so it would be a great achievement to do it again this year.

COME ON BOARD: As we approach the end of another year, work also begins on preparing for next year. We have so many plans to improve and develop, but the biggest issue facing the club is the serious lack of volunteers for various roles and committees within the club, including fundraising, fields management and bookings, lotto collectors, to name a few. There are too few of us trying to deliver a first class club, and we are now appealing to each and every member of the club, and also to the parents and families of our members to come on board. Many hands make light work, and we need your help to build a club for the future which will cater for all members. Caroline, John, James, Audrey.

HEALTHY CLUB: The recent Community Survey returned the following results. The top 2 areas of well being you would like the Healthy Club to concentrate on are: 1. Physical Activity. 2. Healthy Eating.

ON-LINE PROGRAMMES: Current restrictions do not allow holding events in the clubhouse but there are two excellent online programmes available through the HSE detailed below that may be of interest to you. Please feel free to pass to anyone in the community who you think would be interested.

STRESS CONTROL PROGRAMME: HSE Health and Wellbeing are offering a free Stress Control programme, which began on Monday, November 2. Stress Control is an evidence-based programme that teaches you practical skills to deal with stress. The programme helps participants recognise the signs of stress. It covers topics including how stress affects our bodies and our thoughts. It teaches skills to overcome panicky feelings and tips to getting a good night’s sleep. To register for the programme, click on the following link: https://stresscontrol.ie/

LIVING WELL PROGRAMME: The HSE have also launched their Living Well Programme which is a series of on-line workshops designed to offer support to people living with Long Term Health Conditions. The HSE National Self-Management Support team supported by Slaintecare has developed this work. Many people with Long Term Health Conditions may be feeling vulnerable due to Covid-19 and information about this programme might be valuable to many members of your clubs and communities. Examples of long term health conditions include asthma, COPD, Diabetes, Heart conditions, stroke, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, Crohn’s disease, depression and chronic pain. Watch the launch video which explains the work here. Further information on the programme and contact details are available at www.hse.ie/livingwell.

LOTTO: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday, October 29 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 1, 4, 23 and 25. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were M. Doyle, Bohercoyle; W. McDonald, Carrigeen; P. Ryan, Hazelhall. Thank you for your continued support.

MUNGRET ST PAULS

LIMERICK: Well done to all our Limerick players this weekend 3 wins from 3. A special mention to our own Killian Ryan who scored a point in the Senior Football match and to Brian Begley who was part of the backroom team.

LIMERICK MINORS: We look forward to seeing our Limerick Minor Hurlers in action when they eventually get going. Well done to our players Barry Duff, Billy Molyneaux and Liam Lynch who were named on the panel and to Diarmuid Mullins as Manager of the team.

CLUB AGM: Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Club AGM will take place on line, using Microsoft Teams. While the date for the meeting is not yet confirmed, anyone wishing to attend will need to download Mircosoft Teams Link is available on the email with your newsletter and on the Club Zap App. We will advise the date of the AGM shortly.

CASH FOR CLOBBER: We are delighted to see the last collection of our Cash for Cobber being taken away. Thank you to everyone who helped out in our fundraiser by donating their bags of clothes, bags, curtains etc.

NATIONAL CLUB DRAW: As you are aware owing to Covid 19 our fundraising efforts in 2020 have been seriously curtailed. Together we have worked hard to keep the club running as normal as possible without asking our membership for any additional monies. We are now asking for your support for this very significant fundraising event. The GAA's National Club Draw Tickets is up & running. There are some great prizes on offer! All monies raised from ticket sales will stay with our club. Your support with this fundraiser is greatly appreciated. To take your book of tickets please contact: Brian O Halloran 0868349399 or James Ryan 0876579939.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Congratulations to all the Club LIMERICK draw winners for October, especially our own Diarmuid Mullins winning €250. You can still enter next months draw just contact Mungret St. Paul's and we will guide you.

LADIES FOOTBALL: The Ladies football training was a spooky experience on Saturday October 31 when the girls did their training session in fancy dress. It was great to see the players having a great time and getting into the spirit of Halloween. We would also like to Thank members of the LGFA team for putting our Mungret St. Pauls U14 team through their paces on Saturday.

NA PIARSAIGH

LIMERICK: Congratulations to the Limerick Senior Footballers and Hurlers who both had brilliant victories over the weekend. First up were the Footballers who had an excellent victory over Waterford in the Fraher Field to set up a semi final clash with Tipperary next weekend in the Gaelic Grounds. Gordon Brown, Eoghan Sherlock and Kieran Daly all part of the squad with Gordon playing a starting role at wing back. The Hurlers were next in action in horrific conditions in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday. This was a brilliant display from the team who showed huge hunger and workrate to beat last years All Ireland Champions. Will O Donoghue was immense in midfield breaking up and linking attacks along with 2 excellent points from play. Peter Casey at corner forward worked tirelessly throughout and chipped in with a fine point of his own. David Dempsey also got a chance late on and contributed handsomely. We also had Jerome Boylan and Adrian Breen amongst the squad. We now face Waterford in the Munster Final in two weeks time. We wish both teams the very best of luck.

CASH FOR CLOBBER: Our cash for clobber fundraiser continues in earnest with several nights set aside for collection. Thursday nights 6 to 830pm, Fridays 6 to 7pm and Saturday mornings from 10 to 11am. This fundraiser will run for the next five weeks. Dry/Clean wearable and useable clothing, shoes, belts, handbags, small rugs and linen. No duvets or pillows, wet or dirty clothes accepted. Contact Grainne Hickey at 086 3069154 or Pat O Neill at 087 2074693 for any questions.

LOTTO: The lotto jackpot for this week is now €3300. Last weeks results were as follows. Numbers drawn were 4, 5, 21, 24. Lucky dip winners were Rubi Miah, jack Gleeson and Maura Wall and Jerry Shannon winning the sellers prize

NEWS: Congratulations to Margaret Clifford our sole winner in the latest Club Limerick draw held on Saturday. If you wish to join the draw you can do so by giving draw coordinator Kenny Leonard a call at 087 7956436.

PALLASGREEN

LOTTO: No winner Monday October 26 draw; Numbers drawn were; 9, 13, 23, 28. Lucky dip winners; Paul Donovan, Joanne Roche, Harry Kennedy, Michael Ryan(Moymore), Ciaran O’Dwyer.

LIMERICK: Well done to the Limerick Senior football team and management and particular to Brian Fanning and Aaron O’Sullivan who defeated Waterford last Saturday in Dungarvan. Limerick now Play Tipperary this weekend. Also congrats to the Limerick Senior Hurlers who have reached the Munster Final after a fine win over Tipperary in Cork last Sunday. They now play Waterford in the Final on Sunday November 15.

PATRICKSWELL

LIMERICK: Congratulations to Limerick and its Patrickswell contingent for beating Tipperary in the Munster Hurling Championship. It was an entertaining game that captured the imagination. Limerick will face Waterford in the provincial final.

LOTTO: Due to the introduction of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions, the Club Lotto has been postponed until further notice. The jackpot is €6,200

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Patrickswell had no winners in October's Club Limerick Draw.

ST PATRICKS

LIMERICK: An Immense performance from Gearoid Hegarty once again and a superb win for Limerick in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday. The skill displayed was a credit to both teams in really difficult conditions. The Limerick team, with Gearoid to the fore, are bringing us great joy in these tough times. Waterford will be the opposition in the Munster Final on Sunday week.

FRIDAY NIGHT HURLING: A Super fun evening for all who were present at the Friday night lights hurling nursery with our halloween dress up theme.Well done to all who attended and dressed up for a really enjoyable night of Halloween festivities.

Amazing costumes on display and also not forgetting the fantastic hurling skills.

MID-TERM FOOTBALL: Thanks to GDA officers Gary McCarthy and Paul Browne, who trained the underage footballers that braved the elements on their Mid Term. A real good session for the boys who will benefit greatly.

JERSEY WINNER: Well done to Jimmy Dillane (Rathkeale)who has won the much coveted Fenway Classic Limerick GAA Jersey, a really special prize. A massive thank you to Gearoid Hegarty and all who took time to like and Share. Congratulations Jimmy.

SPONSORSHIP: Thanks to Richard Phelan of Phelan Plant & Civil, who kindly sponsored shorts and socks for our underage teams. Very much appreciated.