'It was a great win on the road' - Munster's Craig Casey

MUNSTER have won their opening four fixtures in the Guinness PRO14 for the first time since 2015 as Johann van Graan's charges eased past the Dragons in Newport on Sunday.

Conference B table toppers scored three tries - but missed out on a precious bonus point - as summer signing Matt Gallagher bagged a brace and Limerick winger Calvin Nash also dotted down.

Twenty one-year-old scrum-half Craig Casey scooped the Man of the Match accolade at Rodney Parade.

Afterwards a pleased Casey said: “It was very enjoyable. Obviously when a scrum half gets Man of the Match in wet weather it's down to the pack. They were immense.

“Obviously it wasn't perfect and the weather didn't help, but look, it's a great win on the road and we go against next weekend, hopefully.”

Captain Billy Holland was also very pleased with Munster's success and the contribution of their young players to a 13th successive win over Welsh opposition.

“Ya, the younger lads delivered. It's great. You have Thomas Ahern making his debut, Josh Wycherley getting his first start, Keynan Knox, a young tighthead hasn't had too many starts and Craig who is hogging all the Man of the Match awards recently.

“We were four wins from four at the start of the season. We are probably disappointed a try near the end and not get a fourth, but on the road we'll take the four points.”