WATCH: Munster tame the Dragons at Rodney Parade in PRO14

MUNSTER extended their winning start to the new Guinness PRO14 season to four games when easing past the Dragons 28-16 at a wet Rodney Parade on Sunday.

Two tries from full-back Matt Gallagher, his first five-pointers for the province since his summer move from Saracens, and a third touchdown from Limerick winger Calvin Nash helped Munster secure their fifth win on their last six visits to Newport.

And the win - Munster's 13th successive success over a Welsh region - saw Johann van Graan's charges cement their position at the top of Conference B of the Guinness PRO14.

The victory over the Dragons was Munster’s 13th successive win against Welsh regions. With two tries chalked off in the second half, Munster will be a fraction frustrated at not picking up a try bonus point.

Livewire scrum-half Craig Casey scooped the Man of the Match accolade in another impressive outing for the 21-year-old.

Dragons, who have not beaten Munster since December 2015, got off to the best possible start when out-half Sam Davies converted a second minute penalty goal after the visitors had strayed offside.

Munster responded impressively and out-half JJ Hanrahan converted a seventh minute penalty goal as the Welsh region was penalised at the breakdown.

Munster scored the game's first try in the 15th minute after retaining possession for 14 phases in wet conditions.

The score was created by a terrific break by influential scrum-half Craig Casey, who showed nimble footwork to leave several Dragons defenders trailing in his wake.

Back-rower John Hodnett continued the move, before Matt Gallagher touched down in the right corner for his first try for Munster. Out-half Hanrahan was off target with the conversion attempt.

However, did manage to increase their advantage in the 23rd minute when Hanrahan landed a straight forward penalty award for 11-3.

Munster then tightened their grip further on the game in the 26th minute when scoring a smashing second try through Limerick winger Calvin Nash.

Full-back Gallagher initiated the score with a lovely break up middle of pitch, while Rory Scannell neatly grubber kicked in behind the Dragons defence. Right winger Darren Sweetnam then put the left winger over. Hanrahan's conversion made it 18-3.

The Welsh side got back into the game when out-half Davies pounced on a crossfield kick to score with the referee playing penalty advantage to the home side.

The Dragons playmaker was off target with the conversion and Munster's lead was 10 points, 18-8.

Munster did have an opportunity to increase their advantage close to half-time, but failed to covert a bout of pressure deep inside their opponents '22 into points.

Munster's lead was down to seven points, 11-18, in the 47th minute when Davies kicked his second penalty goal of the game.

However, Hanrahan's fourth successful penalty kick of the afternoon had Munster 10 points in front once more.

Winger Darren Sweetnam twice touched down for Munster in the second half, only to see the scores chalked off. The first was disallowed as the West Cork man was marginally ahead of JJ Hanrahan when he kicked in behind the Dragons defence.

A second try was then disallowed on the hour mark when substitute Jack O'Sullivan was deemed to have obstructed a would-be Dragons tackler as Sweetnam raced clear.

Dragons grabbed a second try late on through Matthew Screech to reduce Munster's winning margin to 12 points.

SCORERS: Dragons: Sam Davies try, pen, pen, Matthew Screech try. Munster: Matt Gallagher two tries, Calvin Nash try, JJ Hanrahan three pens, two con.

DRAGONS: Josh Lewis, Owen Jenkins, Adam Warren, Jamie Roberts, Ashton Hewitt, Sam Davies, Rhodri Williams (Capt); Brok Harris, Richard Hibbard, Lloyd Fairbrother, Joe Davies, Matthew Screech, Ben Fry, Harrison Keddie, Ollie Griffiths. Replacements: Conor Maguire for Harris (62 mins), Taine Basham for Fry (64 mins), Aaron Jarvis for Fairbrother (65 mins), Tavis Knoyle for Williams (69 mins), Jack Dixon for Roberts (73 mins).

MUNSTER: Matt Gallagher; Calvin Nash, Rory Scannell, Damian de Allende, Darren Sweetnam; JJ Hanrahan, Craig Casey; Josh Wycherley, Kevin O’Byrne, Keynan Knox; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (C); Jack O’Donoghue, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: James Cronin for Wycherley, Stephen Archer for Knox, Jack O'Sullivan for Coombes (all 52 mins), Diarmuid Barron for O'Byrne, Tommy O'Donnell for O'Donoghue (66 mins), Jake Flannery for Sweetnam, Nick McCarthy for Casey (both 73 mins),

Thomas Ahern,

REFEREE: Ben Blain (Scotland)