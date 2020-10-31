Historic English Derby Greyhound title victory for Limerick trainer Pat Buckley

LIMERICK trainer Pat Buckley won the Star Sports English Greyhound Derby this Saturday evening in Nottingham.

The Doon native won with Deerjet Sydney.

The victory completes a treble for Buckley - now an Irish, Scottish and Derby winning trainer.

And, to complete a memorable night for the Cappawhite based trainer, his Doolan Duke won the Derby Plate title.

"This trophy is going back home to man and dad tomorrow evening. That's what it is all about - this is going back home to Doon," said an elated Pat Buckley after the title win.

"That's the best half hour of my life," he said after the presentation ceremony in Nottingham.

Deerjet Sydney is owned by Kenny Glen and was bred by Eileen Lingane.

Buckley's new star won from trap two and was priced at 11/4 for lucky punters.

It was an Irish 1-2-3 in Nottingham.

Deerjet Sydney led home Ballydoyle Valor for Graham Holland with Coolavanny Chick in third for Noel Hehir of Inagh, Co Clare. The winning time was 29.38.