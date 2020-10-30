Munster Rugby consider signing new prop after run of injuries

MUNSTER forwards coach Graham Rowntree has admitted the province is not ruling out the possibility of signing an additional loosehead prop for short-term cover following their extensive run of injuries in the position.

Ireland prop Dave Kilcoyne has ankle surgery on Wednesday after suffering a setback in his rehab from an ankle injury. The Limerick loosehead is expected to be rehabbing for up to eight weeks.

Meanwhile, Munster also confirmed that another loosehead prop Jeremy Loughman sustained a shoulder injury in training last week and will be out for up to six weeks.

A third senior loosehead, Liam O’Connor, faces another month out with a calf injury.

That leaves Munster with the experienced James Cronin as their only fit senior prop, while promising Academy front-rower Josh Wycherley was handed his senior debut off the replacements bench in Monday night's Guinness PRO14 victory over Cardiff Blues.

Munster have completed one fixture on a schedule of games which will see the province play for 16 consecutive weeks.

Speaking at Munster's press briefing ahead of this Sunday's Guinness PRO14 clash with Dragons at Rodney Parade, 2pm, Rowntree said: "It’s not out of the question (that province will bring in additional prop as short-term cover). But Josh’s (Wycherley's) performance was everything we expected. It is not out of the question that we may need a bit more cover."

Kilcoyne sustained the ankle injury early on in Munster's defeat to Leinster in August in the first game back after lockdown.

Rowntree said Munster would miss UL-Bohemian clubman Kilcoyne from the squad greatly over the next eight weeks.

Rowntree said: "I am gutted for him, good kid. I love working with him, he hasso much energy. He is a proper diligent professional as well.

"He will be sorely missed. His personality is missed around the place."