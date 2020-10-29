WATCH: Limerick's William O'Connor dumps top seed out at Unibet European Championship

LIMERICK arrowsmith William O'Connor produced a stunning display to knock top seed Joe Cullen out of the 2020 Unibet European Championships in Germany on Thursday night.

Cappamore man O'Connor came from 2-1 down to win five of the next six legs in claiming a terrific 6-3 victory at the König Pilsener Arena in Oberhausen.

The 34-year-old Limerick man sealed his passage by claiming the ninth leg with a 12-darter. His opponent Cullen had won last weekend's International Darts Open to top the 2020 European Tour Order of Merit.

O'Connor's prize for seeing off Cullen is a last 16 tie against Jamie Hughes on Friday afternoon. Hughes booked his place in the last 16 of the tournament thanks to a nail-biting 6-5 victory over Dave Chisnall.

Thirty two of the world's top stars are in action at the prestigious event in Germany this week. The competition boasts a total prizefund of stg£500,000, with the winner on Sunday evening pocketing a cool £120,000.

William O'Connor currently has a PDC world ranking of 40.

CULLEN IS OUT!



Number one seed Joe Cullen is eliminated in the first round as Willie O'Connor seals a 6-3 victory with a 12-darter!



Up next Rob Cross v Martijn Kleermaker pic.twitter.com/KUyzXRehyi — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 29, 2020

The top 32 players on the 2020 European Tour Order of Merit will compete for £500,000 across four days from October 29 to November 1 at the König Pilsener Arena in the latest PDC event being staged with fans.

Thursday's 16 first round winners return to the stage on Friday as the second round takes place across two sessions.

O'CONNOR LEADS!



It seemed neither player wanted that leg there as O'Connor breaks the Cullen throw in 24 darts and he leads heading into the interval... pic.twitter.com/n6ZBMMHZ74 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 29, 2020

Saturday will see the quarter-finals played in the evening, before the semi-finals and final take place on Sunday night.

The European Championship action be viewed on ITV4 TV in Ireland.