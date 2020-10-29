Limerick's William O'Connor in European Championship Darts action

LIMERICK arrowsmith William O'Connor is in first round action today, Thursday, at the 2020 Unibet European Championship in Oberhausen, Germany.

Thirty two of the world's top stars are in action at the prestigious event.

Cappamore man William O'Connor will face number one seed Joe Cullen who won last weekend's International Darts Open to top the 2020 European Tour Order of Merit.

Thirty four-year-old O'Connor currently has a PDC world ranking of 40.

The top 32 players on the 2020 European Tour Order of Merit will compete for £500,000 across four days from October 29 to November 1 at the König Pilsener Arena in the latest PDC event being staged with fans.

Thursday's bumper opening day of action, which begins at 3pm Irish time, will see all 16 first round ties played, as reigning champion Rob Cross begins his title defence against Dutch debutant Martijn Kleermaker.

Thursday's winners will return to the stage on Friday as the second round takes place across two sessions.

Saturday will see the quarter-finals played in the evening, before the semi-finals and final take place on Sunday night.

The European Championship action be viewed on ITV4 TV in Ireland.

2020 Unibet European Championship

Schedule of Play, Thursday, October 29

Jamie Hughes v Dave Chisnall

Krzysztof Ratajski v Steve West

Mervyn King v Ian White

Jose de Sousa v Jeffrey de Zwaan

James Wade v Steve Lennon

Devon Petersen v Andy Hamilton

Michael Smith v Ross Smith

Danny Noppert v Dirk van Duijvenbode

Nathan Aspinall v Maik Kuivenhoven

Joe Cullen v William O'Connor

Rob Cross v Martijn Kleermaker

Jonny Clayton v Max Hopp

Michael van Gerwen v Darius Labanauskas

Gerwyn Price v Kim Huybrechts

Peter Wright v Gabriel Clemens

Mensur Suljovic v Daryl Gurney