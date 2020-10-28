Munster Rugby issue injury update ahead of Dragons clash

THE Munster squad returned to training at the High Performance Centre at UL on Wednesday following Monday night’s victory over Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park.

Munster travel to Wales next weekend to face Dragons at Rodney Parade on Sunday at 2pm.

On the injury front, Dan Goggin was removed with a shoulder injury on Monday night and is awaiting the results of a scan.

Jeremy Loughman sustained a shoulder injury in training last week and will be out for up to six weeks.

David Kilcoyne had a setback in his rehab from an ankle injury and has undergone surgery today – he is expected to be rehabbing for up to eight weeks.

Keith Earls (back) is finishing his rehabilitation programme at the IRFU’s HPC.

Unavailable: Niall Scannell (neck), Neil Cronin (knee), RG Snyman (knee), Joey Carbery (ankle), Dave Kilcoyne (ankle), Liam O’Connor (calf).