Online match programme for Limerick v Waterford in Munster SFC quarter final

MUNSTER GAA officials have uploaded a digital match programme for today's Munster Senior Football Championship between Limerick and Waterford.

The provincial quarter final tie takes place in Fraher Field in Dungarvan at 7pm this Saturday evening.

Limerick and Waterford are bidding to reach a November 7 semi final against Clare or Tipperary.

Ahead of this evening's SFC tie in Waterford, Munster GAA have uploaded an online match programme.

Click on link here to download match programme.