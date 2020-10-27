WATCH: Terrific team try seals bonus point win for Munster over Cardiff

MUNSTER assumed top spot in Conference 2 of the Guinness PRO14 on Bank Holiday Monday Night with an exciting 38-27 bonus point victory over the Cardiff Blues.

In the first Munster night fixture to be staged in the PRO14, Johann van Graan's Munster side made the most of the favourable playing conditions to run in five tries.

Munster's fifth try featured a fantastic move, including several fine offloads, with replacement out-half JJ Hanrahan dotting the ball down to finally put the Blues to bed after a free-flowing second half.

Afterwards Munster head coach Johann Van Graan was very pleased to have picked up five points in the game against an in-form Welsh region who managed three tries of their own.

"I think for the first Monday night game for PRO 14 it was a great advertisement for rugby. Two sides who came to play, brilliant conditions at Thomond Park, some fantastic tries for both teams and a positive result for us. I guess the only thing that wasn’t here tonight was the supporters because I think that was a class game of rugby.”

Munster back-row Gavin Coombes bagged a brace of tries, while Man of the Match Jack O'Donoghue and hooker Kevin O'Byrne also dotted down. Twenty one-year-old out-half Ben Healy also kicked 13 points with the boot.

The only down side for Munster was the unfortunate injury sustained by centre Dan Goggin which forced him off the pitch in the opening half. Goggin appeared to injury his shoulder and was replaced by Damian de Allende.

Van Graan said: “He’ll go for a scan. He’s a pretty tough lad is Goggy, so he’ll go for a scan and hopefully we’ll know more a bit later in the week. He’s in good form and hopefully it’s not serious.”