IRFU issue injury update on Keith Earls ahead of crucial French clash

THE IRFU has indicated that a decision on Keith Earls' availability for next Saturday's crucial Six Nations clash with France in Paris will be made in the coming days.

Thirty three-year-old Munster winger Earls has been sidelined in recent weeks with a back issue.

In a squad update issued this Bank Holiday Monday morning, the IRFU stated that Earls is finishing his rehabilitation programme at the IRFU’s HPC and a decision on his availability will be made over the coming days.

The Ireland squad returned to Carton House on Sunday and commence preparations for the France game today at the IRFU High Performance Centre on the Sport Ireland campus.

In other squad news, Garry Ringrose has been ruled out of the remainder of the international window with a facial injury.

Jamison Gibson Park presented with some hamstring tightness post game so John Cooney has joined the squad to provide additional cover.

Ireland will face France in their final Six Nations fixture at the Stade de France this Saturday night, 8.05pm kick-off Irish time.