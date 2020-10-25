WATCH: Highlights as Limerick hurlers score record breaking win over Clare

LIMERICK'S scored an impressive 10-point win over Clare this Sunday in Semple Stadium.

The 0-36 scored by John Kiely's men is the biggest number of points ever scored in championship hurling by Limerick.

Indeed it's second only to the 40-points scored by Cork in defeat of Westmeath last season.

Limerick had 11 different scorers from play in the 0-36 to 1-13 win over Clare.

The win books a Sunday November 1 Munster SHC semi final with Tipperary in Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork.

And, it secured a 13th ever league title - first back-to-back league titles since 1984-85.

