WATCH: Highlights as Limerick hurlers score record breaking win over Clare
Limerick captain Declan Hannon lifts Allianz Hurling League trophy PIC: Sportsfile
LIMERICK'S scored an impressive 10-point win over Clare this Sunday in Semple Stadium.
The 0-36 scored by John Kiely's men is the biggest number of points ever scored in championship hurling by Limerick.
Indeed it's second only to the 40-points scored by Cork in defeat of Westmeath last season.
Limerick had 11 different scorers from play in the 0-36 to 1-13 win over Clare.
The win books a Sunday November 1 Munster SHC semi final with Tipperary in Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork.
And, it secured a 13th ever league title - first back-to-back league titles since 1984-85.
See full match report here and match highlights below.
Watch the Full-Time Highlights of Limerick v Clare in the Munster Hurling Championship / Allianz League Hurling Final here on GAANOW!— The GAA (@officialgaa) October 25, 2020
Full-Time Score:
Limerick: 0-36
Clare: 1-23 pic.twitter.com/rklPQ46rqJ
