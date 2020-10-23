New-look Limerick team for All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship against Derry

LIMERICK'S team has been named for Sunday's round one tie in the TG All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football Championship.

The Donal Ryan managed Limerick play Derry in Lannleire, Co. Louth, at 2pm.

2018 junior champions Limerick are back in the Junior grade after suffering relegation last year.

Opponents Derry were beaten finalists as recently as 2017 but their more recent form in the 2020 Lidl National League was poor, as they suffered five losses from five outings.

Limerick fared a little better, winning one, drawing one and losing three of their five matches - the win came against Sunday's championship opponents Derry.

In round 2 of Group 2, Limerick will play Antrim on Sunday November 1 at 1pm in Clane, Co Kildare.

In Group 1 of the All-Ireland junior championship, and potential November 21/22 semi final opponents for Limerick, are Wicklow, Carlow and Fermanagh.

LIMERICK: Sophie Hennessey (Old Mill); Charlotte Walsh (Murroe-Boher), Maedbh McCarthy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Rebekah Daly (Athea); Meadhbh MacNamara (St Ailbes), Niamh McCarthy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Roisin O'Malley (Murroe-Boher); Caroline Hickey (St Ailbes), Roisin Ambrose (Old Mill); Aine Cunningham (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Cathy Mee (Ballylanders), Katie Heelan (St Ailbes); Andrea O’Sullivan (Ballylanders), Amy Ryan (Oola), Kathleen Bradshaw (Oola).

DERRY: K Connery; J Corr, C O’Kane, G Conway (capt.); K Holly, N Nugent, D Kivlehan; R McAllister, K Canavan; E Sainsbury, A McAllister, A Martin; N Browne, C McGuirk, A Collins.