Removal of Limerick team confirmed from All-Ireland Junior Camogie Championship

THE Camogie Association have confirmed the "removal" of the Limerick camogie team from the All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship.

Limerick reached Croke Park in this grade last season - losing the final to Kerry.

Limerick were to played from Group 2 with Armagh, Roscommon and Waterford and were set to begin their championship this weekend against The Decies.

A statement from the Camogie Association confirmed the Limerick removal.

"The Camogie Association have received direction from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media in relation to the operation of the intercounty All-Ireland Championship competitions, due to the latest Public Health advice in relation to Covid-19. Upon direction received yesterday evening (Thursday, October 22) it is with regret that we must announce restructuring of the 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Intermediate and Premier Junior Championships."

The statement explained: "The directions states that each county can now field just one team in the All-Ireland competitions in each code across Gaelic Games. Therefore only the senior inter-county team in each county can now be accommodated within our competition structures for this year’s All-Ireland Camogie Championships which will result in the removal of 10 ‘second’ teams from our Intermediate and Premier Junior Championships".

As a result the Intermediate and Premier Junior Championships will be redrawn upon confirmation of participation from the teams involved, and details of revised fixtures will be issued next week.

"We appreciate that this news will come as a great disappointment to all players, management teams and volunteers involved with the teams affected, who have trained and prepared for many weeks to compete in this year’s competitions. These steps have been taken however to ensure compliance with Government direction and that our games can continue during the current Covid-19 restrictions across the island of Ireland," said the statement.

"It is imperative that we all play our part in the coming weeks to play our games in a safe environment and we remind all involved in our games to remain vigilant in ensuring that the highest standards are maintained in relation to Covid-19 health and safety protocols at our games."