Munster Rugby set for 'sweet 16' run of fixtures

MUNSTER Rugby kick-off a demanding 16-game run of fixtures on Bank Holiday Monday night when the high-flying Cardiff Blues visit Thomond Park, 8.15pm.

Munster's Monday night lights clash with Conference rivals the Blues kick starts a hectic schedule for Munster which will see the province play fixtures, both in the Guinness PRO14 and Heineken Champions Cup, over 16 successive weekends.

Asked if the country's switch to Level 5 restrictions had impacted on Munster, the province's senior coach Stephen Larkham said: "No, we kinda got an indication that we were going to be ok for Level 5 about a week ago, so nothing has really happened. Our preparation, I think if you look at our run of games coming up, this will be our best preparation for a while.

"We have had a couple of days off there. We have 16 games in a row now, so we have a long run of games. We had a couple of days off last week, we have a really good prep going into this first game.

"We have a proper seven day turnaround. We started our training yesterday (Wednesday), we have a double day today, day off tomorrow and a typical Thursday on Saturday and captain's run on Sunday. It is a normal week.

"If you look at our next couple of weeks. We have a six-day turnaround and then another six-day turnaround, so Monday game into a Sunday game and then into a Saturday game, so it is all part of the environment, adapting to the different situations."

With several Munster squad members on Six Nations duty with Ireland at present, the province will give gametime to a number of younger and Academy squad members in the coming weeks.

Larkham said: "The Academy players came into our bubble not long ago. We sorta got them cleared to come in and train with the senior squad, so we have got good numbers at the moment and we will definitely be using a number of those players over the next three games.

"It is hard to tell who is Academy and who is senior at the moment, they are all putting their hand up.

"I think, because we sorta got a bit of depth there in certain positions we will definitely be giving some guys some opportunities over the next couple of games and I guess you will see when the teams are selected who is getting that shot.

"You'll know that is going to be a big moment for that player."



