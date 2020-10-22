Limerick junior soccer leagues paused for 6 more weeks

FIXTURES in the Limerick junior and schoolboy/girl soccer leagues are on hold for a minimum of six weeks following the country's move to Level 5 restrictions from today.

Following clarification from Government, the FAI has confirmed the following Level 5 guidelines for football came into effect from midnight last night.

The 2020/2021 Limerick District League season started in late August, but was halted on October 7 with the country's move to Level 3 restrictions.

Just one round of fixtures has been played to date in the 2020/2021 Limerick Desmond League season.

One Limerick side which is permitted to continue training and playing fixtures under the move to Level 5 is the Treaty United senior side who are competing in the Women's National League.

These are the latest directive in relation to soccer in the Rep of Ireland under Level 5:

* All underage club teams from Under-19 age group down are permitted to train outdoors during Level 5 restrictions

* All outdoor training for underage players is to be non-contact in pods of no more than 15 and in compliance with the latest Government guidelines

* For underage training - players/coaches/parents/ guardians are permitted to travel more than 5 kilometres to attend an organised training session

* For underage training - players/coaches/parents/ guardians are permitted to travel outside their resident county to attend an organised training session

*SSE Airtricity Premier Division and First Division and Women’s National League matches and training continue

* All other domestic adult and underage football matches remain in cessation

*In accordance with Government Level 5 guidelines, training is not permitted for non-elite adult teams

The FAI say they will continue to talk to Government and will monitor any changes to Level 5 restrictions. The Association will update these guidelines as required and as soon as possible.