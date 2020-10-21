Golf courses to close from midnight under Level 5 restrictions
GOLF courses in the Rep of Ireland will close from midnight as a result of the move to Level 5 restrictions.
Following dialogue with Sport Ireland, the Golfing Union of Ireland (GUI) and Irish Ladies Golf Union (ILGU) have confirmed that the clubs will be forced to close for six weeks.
A joint statement from the GUI and ILGU issued this Wednesday afternoon read: "Following intensive engagement over the past 48 hours, we have been informed this afternoon by Sport Ireland that, very regrettably golf clubs must close under the new level 5 restrictions.
"Essential course maintenance is permitted to continue under level 5. We have sought clarity on the issue as to whether ranges/practice facilities can remain open for exempted activities. We will update clubs on this as soon as possible."
