Golf courses to close from midnight under Level 5 restrictions

GOLF courses in the Rep of Ireland will close from midnight as a result of the move to Level 5 restrictions.

Following dialogue with Sport Ireland, the Golfing Union of Ireland (GUI) and Irish Ladies Golf Union (ILGU) have confirmed that the clubs will be forced to close for six weeks.

A joint statement from the GUI and ILGU issued this Wednesday afternoon read: "Following intensive engagement over the past 48 hours, we have been informed this afternoon by Sport Ireland that, very regrettably golf clubs must close under the new level 5 restrictions.​

"Essential course maintenance is permitted to continue under level 5. We have sought clarity on the issue as to whether ranges/practice facilities can remain open for exempted activities. We will update clubs on this as soon as possible."