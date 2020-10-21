Ex-Munster rugby coach's Premiership final dream back on track after club's Covid-19 scare

ENGLISH rugby giants Wasps, who include former Munster coach Ian Costello in their backroom team, confirmed this Wednesday that they have been cleared to play in Saturday's Premiership final, 6pm.

Wasps, who will face recent Heineken Champions Cup winners Exeter Chiefs in this weekend's final at Twickenham have reported 11 Covid-19 cases within the club in the past week.

However, further to Tuesday’s round of the PCR COVID-19 screening programme, Wasps confirmed that no further players or staff have tested positive.

The team will now return to training in preparation for this Saturday’s Premiership Rugby Final.

Bristol were on stand-by if Wasps, who beat them in the semi-finals, had been unable to fulfil the fixture.

Former Munster coach Costello is the defence coach at Wasps. Costello, who joined Wasps coaching team at the start of the 2018/19 season, has responsibility for defence.

He had previously spent two seasons as Head Coach at Championship club Nottingham Rugby.

From 2011 to 2016, Costello was part of Munster Rugby’s coaching set-up, working initially as Skills Coach then as Assistant Coach with responsibility for defence and kicking.

Before making the move into the Thomond Park club’s Pro 12 and Champions Cup set-up, Costello worked with their academy and Under 20 squads.

During this period he was Head Coach of the Munster A side that lifted the British & Irish Cup title in 2011.

Costello, who also has experience as Director of Rugby at UL-Bohemians, was a fly-half or centre in his playing days.