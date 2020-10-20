Two Munster players released back from Ireland squad
Munster scrum half Craig Casey
TWO Munster players have been released back to the province after training with the Ireland Six Nations squad last week.
In-form scrum-half Craig Casey and highly-rated forward Fineen Wycherley have joined up with the Munster squad at their High Performance Centre at UL having trained with the Ireland squad last week.
The pair received call-ups to the Ireland squad, continuing preparations for their final two Six Nations fixtures - beginning with Saturday's clash with Italy at the Aviva Stadium - on the back of eye-catching form with Munster.
Johann van Graan's Munster side resume their programme of fixtures in the Guinness PRO14 on Bank Holiday Monday night at Thomond Park with a Round 3 meeting against Cardiff Blues. The game is due to kick-off at 8.15pm.
This is the first in a number of Guinness PRO14 fixtures which will be played on Monday nights in the coming weeks and months.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on