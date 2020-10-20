What Level 5 restrictions mean for Limerick sport

THE Level 5 restrictions announced by the government on Monday night in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 will have a significant impact on sport in Limerick and beyond.

Under the Level 5 restrictions which are due to come into effect from midnight on Wednesday, no training or matches should take place, with the following exceptions.

The exceptions allow for professional, elite sports and inter-county Gaelic games, horse-racing and greyhound racing are permitted to continue behind closed doors.

All other training activities should be individual only.

In recognition of the impact on children and young people of restrictions, non-contact training can continue for school aged children, outdoors in pods of 15. All other training activities should be individual only, with some exemptions

No exercise or dance classes are permitted. Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools are to close.

The GAAs All-Ireland championships are set to begin as scheduled this weekend with Limerick taking on Clare in a Munster senior hurling quarter-final at Semple Stadium this Sunday, 3.45pm.

Munster's Guinness PRO14 season is also set to continue with Johan van Graan's charges hosting Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park next Monday, 8.15pm.

The Ireland rugby side is also set to take on Italy in a delayed Six Nations fixture at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday next.