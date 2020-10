Limerick sides impacted as FAI postpone elite underage football

THE Football Association of Ireland (FAI) have postponed all elite underage football matches this weekend as they await the outcome of the upcoming Cabinet meeting.

The FAI said the decision was made following discussions with Government agencies and in the interests of public health.

This decision sees all fixtures in all five underage National Leagues, SSE Airtricity underage leagues and Women's National U-17 League, postponed with all other elite underage football games also suspended.

The decision means Limerick FCs SSE Airtricity Under-17 National Shield game with Kerry at Mounthawk Park on Sunday has been postponed along with Treaty United's scheduled Women’s Under-17 National League fixture with Galway WFC at Eamonn Deacy Park on Saturday.

As with adult amateur and underage grassroots football, all underage elite teams can continue to train in a non-contact environment and in pods of 15, subject to current Government guidelines.

This ruling does not affect the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division and First Division, the Women’s National League and all international football which will carry on as per agreement with Government.

The FAI say they will review this postponement internally and with Government early next week. The health and safety of all players, coaching staff, match officials, volunteers, parents/guardians and supporters remains foremost in all FAI decisions.