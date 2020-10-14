Ex-Munster coach Ian Costello eyes Premiership glory with Wasps

IAN Costello is a key member of the Wasps Rugby backroom team which has booked their place in the Gallagher Premiership Rugby final on Saturday, October 24.

Former Munster coach Costello is the defence coach at Wasps, who will face Exeter in the 2020 showpiece English club rugby final at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday week at 6pm.

Costello, who joined Wasps coaching team at the start of the 2018/19 season, has responsibility for defence.

He had previously spent two seasons as Head Coach at Championship club Nottingham Rugby.

From 2011 to 2016, Costello was part of Munster Rugby’s coaching set-up, working initially as Skills Coach then as Assistant Coach with responsibility for defence and kicking.

Before making the move into the Thomond Park club’s Pro 12 and Champions Cup set-up, Costello worked with their academy and Under 20 squads.

During this period he was Head Coach of the Munster A side that lifted the British & Irish Cup title in 2011.

Costello, who also has experience as Director of Rugby at UL-Bohemians, was a fly-half or centre in his playing days.