Four players from Limerick's Treaty United receive Rep of Ireland U17 call-up
Treaty United's Jenna Slattery, right, and Laura Shine during Republic of Ireland Women's Under-17 Training Camp at Tramore AFC in Waterford in August
FOUR players from Limerick's Treaty United have been selected to attend the next Rep of Ireland women's U-17 training camp.
The four Treaty players chosen for the international call-up are Jenna Slattery, Aoife Cronin, Nicole McNamara and Áine Walsh.
Treaty United U17 side face their next outing in the Women's U17 National League this Saturday, October 17 at Eamonn Deacy Park, Galway at 2pm.
Treaty will be looking to bounce back from their narrow 3-2 defeat to Carlow-Kilkenny last weekend.
