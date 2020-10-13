Munster Rugby bid farewell to key member of backroom team

MUNSTER'S victory over Edinburgh in the Guinness PRO14 at Thomond Park on Saturday night marked the end of Head of Athletic Performance Denis Logan's time with the province.

Munster announced last month that New York native Logan and his family are returning home due to personal reasons.

Logan joined Munster Rugby as Head of Athletic Performance in May 2018.

He previously worked as an assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach with the NFL’s Cleveland Browns and has worked with elite athletes for over a decade.

Prior to his time with the Cleveland Browns, Logan was Director of Performance for the US Pro Sports division of EXOS where he worked with professional and elite athletes from a diversity of sports, including American football and Olympic events.

Paying tribute to the departing Logan, Munster head coach Johann van Graan said the victory over Edinburgh was testament to the squad's fitness levels.

Johann van Graan said: “I was very happy about that win, a real testament to our fitness. We said this game would go right down to the wire with the quality opposition we faced and a special mention to Denis Logan our head of athletic performance, this was his last game for Munster Rugby and he’s created a very fit team with his team so very glad about that 80-minute performance.”