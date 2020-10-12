Munster Rugby issue squad injury update

WITH no match next weekend, the Munster squad are on two scheduled down days and will return to training on Wednesday ahead of the province's next game against Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park in two weeks' time.

The Bluese visit Limerick for the first Monday Night Rugby fixture in the Guinness PRO14 with an 8.15pm kick-off on October 26.

Munster continued their winning start to the new season on Saturday night with a 25-23 victory over Edinburgh.

Tommy O’Donnell was removed with a head injury in the first half and will follow the return to play protocols.

Chris Cloete (neck) is in line to be reintroduced to team training ahead of the Cardiff Blues clash.

Niall Scannell (neck) will begin his rehabilitation with the medical department following surgery.

Neil Cronin (ACL) is scheduled for surgery in the coming weeks.

Continuing to rehab: Keith Earls (back), RG Snyman (knee), Joey Carbery (ankle), Dave Kilcoyne (ankle), Liam O’Connor (calf).