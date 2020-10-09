Limerick weekend rugby fixtures

Colm Kinsella, Rugby Correspondent

Colm Kinsella, Rugby Correspondent

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

The Energia Community Series fixtures continue this weekend

LIMERICK club rugby fixtures for Saturday, October 10 and Sunday, October 11.

(Kick off 2.30pm unless otherwise stated)

Saturday, October 10                                                           

Energia Community Series Conference 1: 

Cork Constitution v Cashel, Temple Hill;      

Shannon v Highfield, Coonagh;  

U.C.C. v Old Crescent, Mardyke;        

Young Munster v   Garryowen, Tom Clifford Park;  

Energia Community Series Conference 2: 

Bruff v Midleton, Kilballyowen Park;         

Nenagh Ormond v U.L. Bohemian, Nenagh;   

Sunday's Well v Clonmel, Irish Independent Park;   

Sunday, October 11                                                            

Women's Energia Community Series Conference 1: 

Kerry v U.L. Bohemian, O'Dowd Park, 1pm; 

Shannon-LIT v Ballincollig, Coonagh, 1pm; 