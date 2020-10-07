Munster Rugby issue injury update as player PCR testing resumes

MUNSTER staff and players underwent a round of PCR testing at the HPC this, Wednesday, morning and will await results ahead of a scheduled return to training on Thursday.

Munster confirmed yesterday that a senior squad member had tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

The province is due to face Edinburgh in the Guinness PRO14 at Thomond Park this Saturday, 7.35pm.

On the injury front, Munster medical department revealed that back-row Chris Cloete is currently rehabbing a neck injury.

Meanwhile, Munster and Ireland winger Keith Earls is currently rehabbing a back injury.

Hooker Niall Scannell sustained a neck injury at training last week and will undergo surgery with the hooker expected to be sidelined for approximately two months.

Scrum-half Neil Cronin sustained an ACL injury at training on Monday and will meet with the specialist on Friday to discuss surgery.

There is better news for Conor Murray (thigh) and Shane Daly (groin) with both players expected to train this week.

Continuing to rehab: RG Snyman (knee), Joey Carbery (ankle), Dave Kilcoyne (ankle), Liam O’Connor (calf).