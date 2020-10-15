Limerick's 36-man panel for the 2020 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship

THE Limerick senior hurlers will work with a 36-man panel for the forthcoming Munster and All-Ireland Championships.

While there was no official announcement from the team management at any point in 2020, it is understood that the panel remains unchanged from during the Allianz Hurling League back in the Spring with no new additions since Limerick last saw action on March 7.

There is a spread of 16 different clubs across the panel - Na Piarsaigh leading the way with seven players and five each for Patrickswell and Kilmallock.

Declan Hannon is to captain Limerick into a third championship campaign - Cian Lynch is the 2020 vice-captain.

In five Allianz League games, John Kiely and his management team of Paul Kinnerk, Alan Cunningham, Aonghus O’Brien, Donal O'Grady and Mikey Kiely, used 29 different players - a further four players saw action during the Munster League.

Just three of the panel of 36 players haven't seen 2020 game time to-date, due to early season injuries, etc - Peter Casey, Pat Ryan and Jason Gillane.

Limerick enter the Munster SHC with a panel which includes 10 players yet to make their championship debut - Aaron Costello, Jerome Boylan, Ronan Connolly, Josh Considine, Robbie Hanley, Darren O'Connell, Brian Ryan, Mark Quinlan, Jason Gillane and Brian O'Grady.

The longest serving members of the panel are Tom Condon and Graeme Mulcahy - both debuted in 2009. Mulcahy is the most experienced - his 12 successive seasons have amassed 41 championship appearances.

Defender Mike Casey is the one big injury casualty at present but he is to remain part of the panel. Back in July, Limerick did of course lose the services of Shane Dowling, who was forced to confirm his inter-county retirement due to injury.

Limerick face Clare on Sunday October 25 in Thurles - a game that doubles as the Allianz Hurling League final and Munster SHC quarter final. Limerick are defending champions in both competitions.

2020 PANEL: David Dempsey, Mike Casey, Peter Casey, William O’Donoghue, Conor Boylan, Jerome Boylan, Adrian Breen (all Na Piarsaigh); Barry Hennessy, Graeme Mulcahy, Paddy O’Loughlin, Robbie Hanley, Aaron Costello (all Kilmallock); Diarmaid Byrnes, Cian Lynch, Aaron Gillane, Jason Gillane, Josh Considine (all Patrickswell); Richie English, Pat Ryan, Darragh O’Donovan (all Doon); Dan Morrissey, Tom Morrissey (both Ahane); Kyle Hayes, Darren O'Connell (both Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Declan Hannon, Ronan Connolly (both Adare); Barry Nash, Brian Ryan (both South Liberties); Sean Finn (Bruff); Tom Condon (Knockaderry); Nickie Quaid (Effin); Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks); David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca); Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon); Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane); Brian O'Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen).