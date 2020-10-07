Limerick junior soccer leagues pause fixtures with move to Level 3

LIMERICK'S two junior soccer leagues have paused their programme of fixtures following the government’s introduction of Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions across the country.

The Limerick Desmond Football League announced on Tuesday that as a result of the country moving to Level 3 in Living with Covid-19, all Desmond League fixtures have been put on hold until further notice.

The Limerick District League announced on Tuesday night that it was suspending the season until October 27 in line with the Level 3 restrictions.

League chiefs will meet on October 28 for a full review in the hope of resuming action straight away when given the green light to do so by the FAI.

The FAI announced the cessation from midnight last night of all adult amateur and underage football matches with the exception of elite football - namely the SSE Airtricity League, the Women’s National League and all five underage National Leagues.

Adult amateur and non-elite Underage clubs can continue to train under non-contact conditions as per the Government Guidelines outlined in the ‘Resilience and Recovery 2020-2021 – Plan for Living with COVID-19’ programme and in conjunction with the updated FAI Safer Return to Training Protocol.