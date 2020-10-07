Captains confirmed for Limerick minor and U20 hurling teams ahead of Munster Championship

LIMERICK'S captains have been revealed ahead of the Munster minor and U20 hurling championship.

Doon GAA club provide both captains.

Jack Ryan is to captain the Limerick U20 side, while Adam English is to captain the county minor side.

Both are in their second seasons at the respective grade.

Ryan was wing forward in the Limerick team beaten by Cork in the 2019 Munster U20 Championship. Already this year Ryan was a key figure as Doon retained their county U21 hurling title. He was also in the starting line-up when Doon contested the Limerick SHC final.

Adam English was part of Limerick's Munster MHC winning team last year - beating Clare in the provincial final. Limerick then lost to Kilkenny in the All-Ireland semi final. English was also a member of the successful Doon U21 side this season.

The Limerick U20s will be in action on Monday October 26 at 5pm when they face Cork or Kerry in the LIT Gaelic Grounds or Austin Stack Park Tralee.

Limerick are once again managed by Na Piarsaigh's Paul Beary. His coach-selectors are (Garryspillane), Paudie O'Brien (Kilmallock), Paul Browne (Bruff) and Ger Downes (Knockaderry). The strength and conditioning coach is Mark Lyons.

The Limerick minors (U17) will be in action on Friday October 30 at 6.30pm - against Clare or Cork in Semple Stadium Thurles.

Diarmuid Mullins (Mungret) remains as minor manager. He will have Andrew O'Shaughnessy (Kilmallock), Tommy Quaid (Effin) and Ger Barry (Killeedy) as his coach-selectors.

Both the U20 and minor championship are straight knockout.