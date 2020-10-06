Limerick-based referee to take charge of European Challenge Cup final

LIMERICK-BASED official Andrew Brace will lead an IRFU team of match officials for next weekend’s European Challenge Cup final between Bristol Bears and Toulon at Stade Maurice-David, tournament organisers EPCR have confirmed.

The appointments for the 2020 decider on Friday, October 16 were announced following a meeting of the EPCR’s selection committee, chaired by EPCR’s Head of Match Officials, Joel Jutge.

Brace, who recently took charge of the Guinness PRO14 final and Heineken Champions Cup semi-final between Exeter Chiefs and Toulouse, will be assisted by fellow IRFU High Performance referees Frank Murphy and Limerick man George Clancy as Assistant Referees.

The appointment of Brace for his first European final is another significant marker in the 32-year-old’s career, having carried out Assistant Referee duties at the Rugby World Cup in Japan last year.

Brace, who played with Old Crescent RFC, is a full-time professional referee. He made his Guinness PRO14 debut in 2015 and earned further recognition at the Junior World Championships and Under 20 Six Nations the following year.