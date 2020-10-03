Limerick's Treaty United storm into Women's FAI Cup semi-finals

TENACIOUS Treaty United booked their place in the semi-finals of this season's Women's National League FAI Cup after scoring a deserved 2-0 victory over DLR Waves at Jackman Park this Saturday.

Second half goals from Gillian Keenan in the 66th minute and Aoife Horgan seven minutes from time helped the Dave Rooney-managed Treaty side book their last four place.

Treaty will be joined in the semi-finals by Cork City and the winners of this evening's remaining quarter-final ties between Galway United and Wexford Youths and Peamount United and Shelbourne.

The semi-finals of the Women's FAI Cup are scheduled to take place on the weekend of Sunday, November 8 with the draw to decide the pairings set to take place next weekend.

Treaty will be delighted with the victory on the back of a run of narrow defeats in the Women's National League in recent weeks.

The Shannonsiders' also defeated Cup opponents DLR Waves 2-0 in the league in Dublin in August 2-0, thanks to goals from Chloe Connolly and Aoife Horgan.

Treaty United sit in sixth place in the league table, one place and one point above the seventh-placed Waves.

Next up for Treaty United is a home league game against Shelbourne on Saturday next, October 10 at Jackman Park at 2pm.

TREATY UNITED: Maebh Ryan, Clodagh Doherty, Marie Curtin (Capt), Chloe Connolly (Maggie Duncliffe 77), Maura Shine (Esra Kengal 63), Aoife Horgan, Gillian Keenan, Shannon Parbat, Tara O'Gorman (Aoife Cronin 63), Eve O'Sullivan (Anna Shine 38), Cayla Davis.

DLR WAVES: Erica Turner, Alison O'Keefe, Oleta Griffin, Niamh Prior, Nicole Keogh, Rachel Doyle, Fiona Donnelly, Catherine Cronin (Capt), Caroline Healy, Shauna Carroll, Katie Malone.