Limerick's Treaty United target Women's FAI Cup semi-final spot

LIMERICK'S Treaty United will be looking to book their place in the semi-finals of this season's Women's FAI Cup when they host DLR Waves in a quarter-final tie this weekend.

Dave Rooney's Treaty side will face their Women's National League rivals DLR Waves at Jackman Park this Saturday, 2pm.

Treaty will be hoping for an upturn in fortunes on the back of a run of narrow defeats in the Women's National League in recent weeks.

The Shannonsiders' did defeat DLR Waves 2-0 in the league in Dublin in August 2-0, thanks to goals from Chloe Connolly and Aoife Horgan.

The Shannonsiders sit in sixth place in the league table, one place and one point above the seventh-placed Waves who visit Jackman Park this weekend.

Dating back to the 1970s, the Women's FAI Cup is the most prestigious competition in women's football in Ireland.

Meanwhile, Treaty United will return to Women's National League action on Saturday week, October 10 when Shelbourne visit Jackman Park for a 2pm kick-off.