Television coverage confirmed for National Cycling Championships in Limerick

RTE Television have confirmed that highlights of this weekend’s Cycling Ireland Road National Championships in Limerick will be broadcast on Monday night.

The broadcast will be on RTÉ2 at 7pm this Monday, October 5.

Cycling Ireland's Elite Road National Championships started in Limerick on Thursday and continue until Sunday, October 4th.

The event is hosted by Newcastle West Wheelers and takes place in the Newcastle West-Knockaderry areas.

The Men’s Senior, U23 and Junior Road Race takes place on Saturday, followed by the Women’s Senior, Masters and Junior Road Race on Sunday.

The event is taking place 'behind closed doors' and in compliance with government guidelines. In the interest of public health, unfortunately spectators are not permitted to attend the event and travel to the area must be avoided.

On Saturday, the Junior Men Road Race starts at 8.50am and the 102kms is estimated to finish at 11.20am

Also on Saturday, the Senior Men Road Race starts at 12.45pm with 155km course expected to end at around 4.15pm.

On Sunday the Senior Women Road Race starts at 8.50am and after 82km, the end is estimated for 11.20am.

Also on Sunday, the Junior Women Road Race starts at 8:55am and after 61.5km, it will finish at about 10.50am

Cycling Ireland’s Marketing & Communications Manager, Scott Graham, commented:

“We are delighted to bring the Cycling Ireland Road National Championships to a National audience with the support of RTÉ. Over half a million adults within the Republic of Ireland are now cycling on a weekly basis and we have all been inspired by Sam Bennett’s Green jersey winning performance at the Tour de France," said Graham.

“While government restrictions will prevent the familiar sight of thousands of fans lining the roads to watch Ireland’s top elite cyclists, we can look forward to exciting racing and a great show broadcast on RTÉ2.”

Further details and routes can be found here