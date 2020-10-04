Limerick Athletics Weekly News Round-Up

FORMER UL student Michelle Finn lowered her own 2k National Steeplechase record running 6:16.46 in Barcelona.

Robert McCarthy (Dooneen) ran a pb of 40:28 in the Charlestown 10k organised by East Mayo AC.

Allison O'Flynn (Dooneen) was first woman and third overall at the Lilliput Adventure Centre Marathon in a pb of 1:32:02.

Well done to all athletes who ran the Cook Ireland Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon at the weekend. Credit also to those who did other virtual runs, including Eileen Reeves who completed a full marathon in aid of Milford Hospice.

60 Years ago

In Mungret, over a 9 mile course Seán O’Sullivan (Tournafulla) won the National Senior Cross Country Championships by 27 seconds from Michael Neville (Tullamore Harriers) He led by 10 yards at the end of the second 1 ½ mile lap and 100 Yards at half way.

Clare champion Pat Considine (Kilmihill) was third. Michael O’Sullivan, brother of Seán , who would win the Limerick Championship later that year was 8th.

John Downes (Kilmallock) and P. J. O’Sullivan (Regional) were 11th and 12th respectively. Malachy Maxwell (also Regional) was the final Limerick scorer in 18th. . Galway (71) took the County title from Limerick (80) in second.

Results

Individual

1st Seán O’Sullivan (Limerick) 44:04

2nd Michael Neville (Offaly) 44:31

3rd Pat Consadine Clare) 44:37

4th W. Morris (Galway) 44:44

5th T. Madden (Galway) 44:45

6th P. Carmody (Dublin) 44:46

7th P. Boylan (Dublin) 44:55

8th M. O’Sullivan (Limerick) 45:03

9th J.Burke (Tipperary) 45:06

10th C. Wilkinson (Derry) 45:15

11th John Downes (Limerick) 45:17

12th P. J. . O’Sullivan (Limerick) 45:36



County – 6 to score

Galway 71

Limerick 80

Dublin 118

Tipperary 156

Clare 2222

Louth 256

Fixtures

Limerick County Senior, Intermediate and Juvenile Even Age Cross Country Championships. Sunday 4th October, Demesne Newcastle West.

Limerick County Novice, Intermediate and Juvenile Uneven Age Cross Country Championships, Sunday 11th October , Bilboa