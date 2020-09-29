Munster issue injury update ahead of Scarlets Guinness PRO14 opener

THE Munster squad started their training week at the High Performance Centre at UL on Monday ahead of Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 opener away to Scarlets in Wales (3pm, live on eir Sport & TG4).

Some 38 players featured in Munster A’s 40-12 victory over Connacht at Thomond Park on Saturday.

On the injury front, Shane Daly was removed with a thigh injury on Saturday and will undergo a scan for further assessment.

Liam O’Connor sustained a calf injury in training and will be managed by the medical department.

Andrew Conway will return to full team training after completing his return to play protocols.

Continuing to rehab: Conor Murray (thigh), RG Snyman (knee), Joey Carbery (ankle), Dave Kilcoyne (ankle).