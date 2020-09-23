Limerick GAA digital match programme for the county senior football quarter finals
LIMERICK GAA have produced a digital match programme for the two Irish Wire Products Limerick Senior Football Championship quarter finals this Wednesday evening.
Champions Newcastle West play Adare and 2019 finalists Oola face Galbally - see match previews here
The four sides are battling to reach Sunday's semi finals, where Ballylanders and Ballysteen await. The semi final draw will be made after tonight's quarter finals.
Click here for online edition of the match programme with the four team line-ups
