Limerick clubs learn Senior National Basketball Cup draws

THE draw for the four Hula Hoops Senior National Basketball Cups have been made at the National Basketball Arena.
In the President’s Cup fixtures, for Men’s Division One Clubs, Limerick Celtics travel to the EJ Sligo All-Stars, while Limerick Sport Eagles host the WIT Vikings.
In the Women’s Division One National Cup, for Women’s Division One Clubs, Limerick Sport Huskies have received a bye in the opening round as have Limerick Celtics.
Celtics will face Women’s Division One Cup champions Portlaoise Panthers in the quarter-finals.
Karen Hurley, Senior Brand Manager Hula Hoops said: “Hula Hoops are delighted to be sponsoring the National Cup for the 6th year in a row. We are excited to see the action back on the court as basketball clubs all over the country get back to normal in the coming months. Good luck to all of the teams taking part!”
Basketball Ireland CEO Bernard O’Byrne added “The 2020/21 season is fast approaching and the excitement always increases once the Cup draw is made. There are some intriguing fixtures in all four competitions. We’d like to welcome our six new National League teams, who will no doubt be looking to make their mark in the Cup too.”
The first round of Hula Hoops Senior National Cup fixtures will take place on November 21 and 22.
President’s Cup Fixtures (Men’s Division One Clubs)
LYIT Donegal v IT Carlow Basketball
Scott Lakers St. Paul’s Killarney v Killarney Cougars
Portlaoise Panthers v McGowans Tolka Rovers
EJ Sligo All-Stars v Limerick Celtics
Ulster University v Fr. Mathews
Grand Hotel Malahide v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions
Limerick Sport Eagles v WIT Vikings
Titans Basketball v Drogheda Wolves
Women’s Division One National Cup Fixtures (Women’s Division One Clubs)
Ulster University v LYIT Donegal
Griffith College Templeogue v BYE
Tipperary Knights v St. Paul’s Killarney
Limerick Sport Huskies v BYE
Swords Thunder v NUIG Mystics
Phoenix Rockets v BYE
Portlaoise Panthers v BYE
Limerick Celtics v BYE
Pat Duffy Cup 1st Round Fixtures (Men’s Super League Clubs)
Moycullen v DCU St. Vincents
DBS Éanna v BYE
Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Belfast Star
C&S Neptune v BYE
Maree Basketball Club v Garveys Tralee Warriors
Keane Supervalu Killorglin v BYE
UCD Marian v Griffith College Templeogue
Pyrobel Killester v BYE
Paudie O’Connor Cup Fixtures (Women’s Super League Clubs)
Maree BC v Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics
Marble City Hawks v BYE
Trinity Meteors v Waterford Wildcats
Fr. Mathews v BYE
IT Carlow Basketball v DCU Mercy
Singleton’s Supervalu Brunel v BYE
Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s v Pyrobel Killester
Ambassador UCC Glanmire v BYE
