Limerick clubs learn Senior National Basketball Cup draws

THE draw for the four Hula Hoops Senior National Basketball Cups have been made at the National Basketball Arena.

In the President’s Cup fixtures, for Men’s Division One Clubs, Limerick Celtics travel to the EJ Sligo All-Stars, while Limerick Sport Eagles host the WIT Vikings.

In the Women’s Division One National Cup, for Women’s Division One Clubs, Limerick Sport Huskies have received a bye in the opening round as have Limerick Celtics.

Celtics will face Women’s Division One Cup champions Portlaoise Panthers in the quarter-finals.

Karen Hurley, Senior Brand Manager Hula Hoops said: “Hula Hoops are delighted to be sponsoring the National Cup for the 6th year in a row. We are excited to see the action back on the court as basketball clubs all over the country get back to normal in the coming months. Good luck to all of the teams taking part!”

Basketball Ireland CEO Bernard O’Byrne added “The 2020/21 season is fast approaching and the excitement always increases once the Cup draw is made. There are some intriguing fixtures in all four competitions. We’d like to welcome our six new National League teams, who will no doubt be looking to make their mark in the Cup too.”

The first round of Hula Hoops Senior National Cup fixtures will take place on November 21 and 22.

President’s Cup Fixtures (Men’s Division One Clubs)

LYIT Donegal v IT Carlow Basketball

Scott Lakers St. Paul’s Killarney v Killarney Cougars

Portlaoise Panthers v McGowans Tolka Rovers

EJ Sligo All-Stars v Limerick Celtics

Ulster University v Fr. Mathews

Grand Hotel Malahide v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

Limerick Sport Eagles v WIT Vikings

Titans Basketball v Drogheda Wolves

Women’s Division One National Cup Fixtures (Women’s Division One Clubs)

Ulster University v LYIT Donegal

Griffith College Templeogue v BYE

Tipperary Knights v St. Paul’s Killarney

Limerick Sport Huskies v BYE

Swords Thunder v NUIG Mystics

Phoenix Rockets v BYE

Portlaoise Panthers v BYE

Limerick Celtics v BYE

Pat Duffy Cup 1st Round Fixtures (Men’s Super League Clubs)

Moycullen v DCU St. Vincents

DBS Éanna v BYE

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Belfast Star

C&S Neptune v BYE

Maree Basketball Club v Garveys Tralee Warriors

Keane Supervalu Killorglin v BYE

UCD Marian v Griffith College Templeogue

Pyrobel Killester v BYE

Paudie O’Connor Cup Fixtures (Women’s Super League Clubs)

Maree BC v Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics

Marble City Hawks v BYE

Trinity Meteors v Waterford Wildcats

Fr. Mathews v BYE

IT Carlow Basketball v DCU Mercy

Singleton’s Supervalu Brunel v BYE

Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s v Pyrobel Killester

Ambassador UCC Glanmire v BYE