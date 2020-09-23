WATCH: New video captures excitement in Newcastle West on Limerick IHC final day
Newcastle West captain Shaun Browne lifts the cup in triumph after their Limerick Co IHC final win
RESILIENT Newcastle West claiming a nail-biting extra-time victory in a thrilling Limerick county intermediate hurling decider at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday afternoon.
Newcastle West scored a hard fought 1-24 to 1-22 success over Na Piarsaigh in sun-drenched conditions.
A video made by Professional Videographer Kevin Daly entitled 'NCW Celebrations 2020' has beautifully captured the excitement of a memorable county final day in Newcastle West.
Excitement in Newcastle West https://t.co/9RBTDe5sL1— Kevin Daly Video (@kevindalyvideo) September 22, 2020
