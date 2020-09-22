Munster Rugby provide injury update ahead of new season

THE Munster squad and coaching team returned to their High Performance Centre at UL on Monday ahead of Saturday’s ‘A’ interprovincial against Connacht at Thomond Park and the upcoming start of the new Guinness Pro14 season.

Staff and players will undergo the latest phase of the IRFU’s routine PCR testing on Tuesday.

The kick-off time for Saturday’s game has been moved and there will be a 3pm start in Limerick.

Fixtures for the new Guinness Pro14 season are expected to be released tomorrow, Wednesday.

On the injury front, Andrew Conway will continue his graduated return to play protocols.

Conor Murray, who has had a thigh issue, is reported to be progressing well with his rehabilitation and continues to remain under the supervision of the medical team.

Jean Kleyn (neck) has returned to team training.

Dan Goggin (ankle) will return to team training this week.

Continuing to rehab: RG Snyman (knee), Joey Carbery (ankle), Dave Kilcoyne (ankle).