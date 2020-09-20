Newcastle West thwart Na Piarsaigh's double bid in thrilling Limerick IHC decider
The Newcastle West players celebrate after their extra time success over Na Piarsaigh in the county intermediate hurling final at the LIT Gaelic Grounds Picture_Keith Wiseman
RESILIENT Newcastle West ended Na Piarsaigh's dream of scoring a famous county final double in less than 24 hours when emerging victorious in a thrilling Limerick county intermediate hurling decider at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday afternoon.
Newcastle West recorded a nail-biting 1-24 to 1-22 success after extra time in sun-drenched conditions.
na Piarsaigh had been hoping to add the county intermediate title to the senior crown the Caherdavin won so emphatically on Saturday night.
The sides had finished deadlocked 1-15 each at the end of normal time after Na Piarsaigh rallied from five points in arrears late on to force extra time.
And the teams were level 1-20 each at half time in extra time.
