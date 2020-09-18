Limerick GAA notes - latest news from 22 different clubs

THIS week's Limerick Leader GAA notes features the latest news from 22 different clubs across the county.

AHANE

SENIOR HURLING: Ahane and Adare travelled to Claughaun to play the Senior Premier Relegation Final sunny Sunday afternoon. This was a must win game for both sides as the losers of this game would be relegated to Senior B. The game ended on a score line of Ahane 0-28 Adare 2-17. See match report elsewhere in LeaderSport. A great performance to round of the 2020 season. A great boost for the club to remain playing at the highest senior level with the best teams in the county. On behalf of the club we want to thank Eamonn, Conor, Sean, Darren, Jack, Johnny, Brian and all of the backroom staff and management team, for all their time, dedication and hard work they have put in with the lads this year. A big thank you also to Mary Hassett for ensuring the lads were always well fed after training! To the lads themselves we want to thank them for all the work and time they have put into this year, especially for the year that was in it. To anyone that helped out in any way shape or form we want to thank you as without your continued help and support we wouldn’t have the club we have today.

JUNIOR HURLING: Ahane’s Junior hurlers travelled to Bruff on Sunday evening to play Dromcollogher Broadford in their 5th game of the championship. They came in on the back on two loses and two drawn games. Dromcollogher Broadford started the stronger and held their dominance for the whole game. Ahane were on the back foot straight off the bat as Dromcollogher Broadford scored a goal inside the first minute. Conor Morrissey got Ahane off the mark as he scored a point. Dromcollogher Broadford popped over two points before Ahane got a goal chance that was very well saved by the keeper and knocked out for a 65’ which Johnny Meskell popped over the bar. Just before the first water break Dromcollogher Broadford broke through the Ahane defence and scored a goal that William O’Leary who had another good game between the post, could do nothing about. The scores at the first water break were Ahane 0-4 Dromcollogher Broadford 1-7. Ahane started the second quarter well and out hurled Dromcollogher Broadford for the fifteen minutes. Scores from Johnny Meskell, Patrick Minehan and Diarmuid McCarthy kept Ahane in the game up to half time. Andrew Shanahan got a super score from centre back that really got the Ahane lads going and substitute Kevin Morrissey came on and got a point within two minutes of being introduced which bought the gap to two points. Tommy Clifford then got a point and the game was down to a 1 point gap but unfortunately Ahane could never get the equalising score as Dromcollogher Broadford got a point and the gap went back to two. Half time and the score was Ahane 0-11 Dromcollogher Broadford 1-10. The second half started and Johnny got things moving for Ahane once again with a point. Tommy Clifford got another point for Ahane and the gap was back to 1. Another great save from William O’Leary ensured that the gap stayed at one. However as the half went on Dromcollogher Broadford started to move up the gears and they got another goal after a save initially from O’Leary. At the second water break the score was Ahane 0-14 Dromcollogher Broadford 2-13. Ahane were awarded a close range free but the Dromcollogher Broadford keeper saved it and it went out for a 65’. The gap came back to 5 points but again Dromcollogher Broadford upped it another gear and Ahane just couldn’t match them. Dromcollogher Broadford got a goal in the final few minutes of the game that sealed their win, but Ahane never gave up and got three more points after the goal to end the game on a score line of Ahane 1-18 Dromcollogher Broadford 3-20. A tough loss for the Ahane lads who have put in some great performances of the season. Huge thank you to Jim and Colm for all their time and dedication to the lads and to the lads themselves for all the work and effort they put in over the year.

Ahane Team: W. O’Leary; P. O’Grady, M. Hayes, A. Carroll, S. Hackett, A. Shanahan, L. O’Sullivan; J.Meskell, C. Heffernan; P. Minehan, D. McCarthy, M. Hickey, T. Clifford, J. Hayes, C. Morrissey. Subs: J. Barry (for M. Hickey 1st half), K. Morrissey (for C. Morrissey 1st half), P. Donohoe (for J. Hayes 2nd ½), L. Ryan (for C. Heffernan) C. Morrissey (P. Minehan 2nd Half) G. Harnett, P. Ryan, D. Hayes.

MINOR FOOTBALL: Last Friday evening, the Ahane minor football team got their championship campaign off to the best possible start with a comprehensive team display in a victory over Shannon Gaels. From the throw-in, Eoin Madigan delivered a long ball into Ruairi Cronin who fielded, rounded their full-back and scored a wonderful goal in the opening seconds. However about ten minutes in, there came a pivotal moment in the game when a penalty was awarded to Shannon Gaels for a foot-block following some very enterprising runs through the middle. While Evan O’Leary should be congratulated on saving the well-struck penalty, it was his immediate reaction to get up again and block the point-blank rebound which really shook Shannon Gaels and allowed Ahane to continue their early dominance once again. A second goal from Ruairi Cronin, followed by a goalkeeping error after Eoin Madigan let in another long ball had this game well within Ahane’s control at halftime with a lead of 3-5 to 0-2. One of the scores of the match came this way when after some lovely link-up play, Ruairi Cronin played in Craig O’Connell who then, after turning his man inside and out, calmly stroked over a wonderful point from out on the right. The free-taking of Ciaran Coulter was a sight to behold for those in attendance, and goals in the second half from Ruairi again and Peter Donohoe capped a fine team display with a final scoreline of Ahane 5-9, Shannon Gales 2-3. There is a county quarter-final on the horizon now for this team and the coming weeks will be planned in detail by the fine management team of Denis, John, Kevin, Joe, Sean, Greg and Jimmy.

LOTTO: Results from this lotto draw are as follows; Jackpot €7,000. Numbers Drawn: 13, 10, 21, 23. No Jackpot Winner. Names Drawn: €200 Mary Kennedy Gouig; €150 Seamus Ryan Annaholty; €120 Geraldine & Liam Cosgrove Ballyvarra ; €120 Geraldine Critchley Coolbawn Castleconnell; €120 Jack Cosgrave Mounthshannon; €120 John Byrnes Wood Road; €120 Mary O’Mara Grange Lisnagry; €120 John Slattery Grange Upper; €120 Mary Stringer 3 Richill Woods; €120 Andy Sheehan Castlecourt Castleconnell .

U14 FOOTBALL: Ahane u14s played their final game in the first round of the Football Division 2 Championship against South Liberties Crecora Manister this week. Ahane started off really well with a goal and went on to score 2-5 to 1-1 in the first quarter. No scores came from either side during the last 10 minutes of the first half but some super saves by both goalkeepers added to the entertainment. Ahane came out stronger in the end to finish the game at 2-12 to 2-1. We are now looking forward to a county semi final so well done to all our squad.

BALLYBROWN

MINOR: Best of luck to the minor team and management in the Premier county final on Wednesday night vs Mungret.

SENIORS: The Senior Hurlers won back their well deserved place in the top tier of the Limerick hurling championship for 2021. Congratulations to Evan and his management team and all the panel. Our Junior A Team also had a good win over Caherline on Saturday evening. Again well done to the management and panel this year.

LOTTO: There was No winner of the Lotto Jackpot last week. Numbers were 11, 16, 18, 25, B13. Don't forget to buy your tickets from Hayes Shop, Centra Clarina, Quinns De Bucket Bar and Restaurant Local seller's go door to door if you would like anyone to call contact the Ballybrown GAA Club Facebook page or any club committee member

BALLYBRICKEN-BOHERMORE

JUNIOR HURLING: Ballybricken Bohermore played the final group game of the newly formed all county junior championship against west team Templeglantine losing out by three points. The game was played on a fine surface in Kilmallock on Saturday evening last with our challenger getting a fast start as we trailed by a couple of points we responded well with a goal from Daniel Owens followed up by some excellent points from play by Conor McCarthy and Daniel Owens leaving us ahead at the water break 1-2 to 0-4. The second quarter was a much more free scoring period were their was 16 points scored seven of which fell to ourselves with Michael Martin and Conor McCarthy getting two each and Sean Teefy, Daniel McGuire and Daniel Owens also adding to our tally leaving us trailing by a single point at the break 1-9 to 0-13. The match continued in its tight nature with every ball being well contested we exchanged points but we were caught on the counter attack and our opponents bundled home a decisive goal which left us trailing by six at the final water break. Despite the margin the game was still alive for us with Daniel Owens scoring two from play and a Conor McCarthy free reducing the margin to three, try as we did we could not close the margin any further and eventually lost out by 1-15 to 1-18. This singled the end of our 2020 junior A hurling campaign which was really a year of tight margins which we unfortunately fell on the wrong side of. Thanks to all players for their efforts during an interrupted campaign and management Colin Brouder, Jimmy Martin, Cathal O Neil, stats man Alan Stack and medical person Kathleen Wilkinson and everyone who helped out during the year.

Team from Shane O'Neill, Colm O Riordan, Mark O'Dea, Jack Owens, Alan O Riordan, Niall Mitchell, Matt Mitchell, Patrick Byrnes, Daniel McGuire, Conor McCarthy, Sean Teefy, Michael Martin, Daniel Owens, John Casey ,John Stack, Conal Ryan, Eoin Kloos, Gearoid Mitchell, Paul Martin, Joseph Teefy, Colm Teefy, Conor Greene.

BLACKROCK

LOTTO: There was no winner of the lotto held on September 9th. The numbers drawn were 5 11 29 30. The €40 lucky dip went to Maura McAulliffe Promotor Centra. The €20 lucky dips went to David Gleeson, promotor Brendan O’Brien, Ed Douglas Promotor Brendan O’Brien, Catherine Beechinor promotor Carmel Murphy, Ethel Clancy Promotor Chrissie O’Sullivan. On Wednesday 16th the jackpot will be €12,950 in the Sportsfield Pavillion.

JUNIOR B HURLING: On Tuesday September 8 the Junior B hurlers completed the league section of the South Championship with a comprehensive victory over Knockainy 5-19 to 0-7.

The team Mikey Duggan, Jordan Slattery, Vinnie Herbert, Kevin Hosford, Don Flaherty, Callan Ensor, Sheamie Ryan, Simon Hennessy, Dave Flaherty, James O’Doherty, Dave Healy, Seanie Palmer, Barry O’Shaughnessy, Dave Carroll, Ken Douglas. Subs: Tommy Lee, Ben Soundy, Eoin Quinn, Niall Moloney, James McGrath, Alan Quane, Richie Fitzgerald.

MINOR HURLING: The minor hurlers also won this week in the county quarter final beating near neighbours Coislea Gaels 2-14 to 0-19 on Friday night in Bruree. It was a very close contest and we were fortunate that the 2 early goals gave us a lead that we never lost during the game, it briefly became a drawn match but as the risk of extra time loomed we got a valuable one point lead to achieve a great victory.

Team: Patrick Hough, Mike John O’Dwyer, Sean O’Sullivan, Mark Duggan, Padraig Burke, Declan Gilligan, Captain Aidan Gilligan, Jimmy Quilty, Killian Aherne, Niall Fitzgerald, Ciaran Considine, Gavin Ryan, Sean O Neill, Blake O’Doherty, Jack Carroll, Robbie O Keeffe, James Quinn, Brian Hennessy, Cian Gubbins, Sean O’Dwyer, Paddy O’Sullivan. We now progress to play Naomh Eoin/Cnoc Gaels on Wednesday 16th in Knocklong in the county A semi final.

CAHERLINE

LOTTO: No winner, numbers drawn were 13, 15, 28, 29. Lucky dip winners were Mike Hartnett, Ger Coffey, Emily Murnane, Marian Ni Mheachair and Nellie Warren. Next week's jackpot will be €5,800 and the draw will be held on Friday night via Facebook Live from the Caherline Gaa clubhouse from 9:30pm. As always, we appreciate everyone's support. Tickets are on sale in Ryans XL shop, the Post Office and from the usual promoters.

JUNIOR A HURLING: Our Junior A championship concluded last Saturday evening with a disappointing loss to Ballybrown in Claughaun. It was a game that we were capable of winning, but it didn't go our way. Playing into a stiff breeze in the first half, it took us a while to get into the game, Ballybrown doing a lot of the hurling. They scored their goal 16 mins into the first half and were up by 6 points at half time, but we knew we'd have the breeze in the second half, so no panic. Using that breeze, we rattled off a few quick scores and we'd levelled the game with only 4 mins gone, a goal from Kevin Wixted helping our cause. 10 mins in, we were up by 2 points and weren't hurling badly, but Ballybrown responded with three on the trot to lead by one, all three of those scores coming from frees. A goal-mouth shemozzle formed in the 17th min and when the dust settled, Eamonn Phelan sent one Ballybrown & two Caherline men to the line and the game really lost its shape after that, but we still had chances to win it, our shooting somewhat off target in that last quarter. Final score, Ballybrown 1-16(19) Caherline: 1-14(17). Thanks to the management team of Damien, John, Pa & Paddy and the players for their efforts this year - the boys were clearly disappointed after the game, so we need to come back stronger next year. Thanks also to physio Katie Lynch for looking after both the Junior A & Junior B teams this year & to Pat Fitz for looking after the gear.

Team: C Hickey, N Tierney, P O'Keeffe, W O'Keeffe, Da Murnane, B Hourigan, T O'Keeffe, A Brennan (0-04(2*f)), E Nelligan (0-02), Js Enright (0-03), K Wixted (1-04(3*f)), D Corbett (0-01) (J Kennedy 59'), Jk Enright, W Hourigan, P Wixted (C Finucane HT). Subs: J Heelan, A Nelligan, P Tiernan, Di Murnane, E Balfry, P Ryan, Jk Carroll.

JUNIOR B HURLING: Goals win matches as they say and that proved to be the case last Tuesday night. Up to half time, there was only 3 points in it, our lads hurling well. A goal from Peter at the start of the second half brought the game level, but Cappamore responded with 2 quick goals to lead by 6 points. 5 mins in, Thomas Kennedy hit the net for us and as we headed to the water break in the 17th min, there was 7 points between the sides, all to play for. Bernard Kennedy scored our 3rd goal with 7 min left to play, but Cappamore weren't going to be caught and scored 3 more goals in the closing stages, to take the win 7-13 to 3-13.

Team: D Wixted, J Heelan, S Kenny, F Wixted, D McNamara, D Casey (0-1), Di Murnane, J Kennedy (0-8, 7*f)), S Whelan, T Kennedy (1-00), B Kennedy (1-02), J Moloney, M Kennedy, P Tiernan (1-02), N O'Connor. Subs: P Ryan, J Ryan. That concludes our 2020 campaign - the Management team of Derek, Steve & Micheál would like to thank all the players who took to the field this year; 28 different players got game time, which can only benefit the club in the long run.

FIXTURES: Two Bord na nÓg fixtures this coming week - on Thursday evening, our U-12's welcome Glenroe to Caherconlish for a 6:45pm throw-in, while on Friday night our U-10's welcome South Liberties to Caherconlish, also throwing in at 6:45pm. Best of luck to both teams.

CLAUGHAUN

JUNIOR HURLING: Our junior hurlers concluded the group stages of the championship with 5 wins from 5 games after a good win against Crecora/Manister on Sunday last. The team started well and an early goal from Cian Graham saw us take a comfortable lead of 1-8 to 0-4 into the half time break. Two second half goals from Killian Hannan and Michael Togher Clancy sealed the victory for the lads with a final score of 3-13 to 0-10 in our favour. The club now look forward to a County Quarter Final vs Templeglantine with a provisional date of Sunday September 27 at 12pm in Mick Neville Park.

Team: Gerry Butler, Darren Kenihan, Cathal McHugh, Sam Mullins, Craig Carew, Jack Molyneaux, Matthew Graham, Dean Kennedy, Ian McNamara, John Moloney, Kyrin McGarry, Emmett Harty, Cian Graham, Killian Hannan, Macauley Murtagh Subs: Greg O'Connor, Eoin Quigley, Michael Togher Clancy, Ronan Power, Rob Healy, Chima Ohanya, Keith Quinn, Mark Whelan, Paul Kiely, Evan Bromell.

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL: Our intermediate footballers enter championship week once again with the County Quarter Final vs St Patrick's fixed for this Sunday at 2pm in Clarina. The club would like to wish the team the best of luck.

JUNIOR B HURLING: Our junior B hurlers finished their season with a well earned 2-8 to 2-8 draw vs Mungret last Tuesday. Playing with 13 men for most of the second half, the lads worked extremely hard to get a result.

U16 FOOTBALL: Our U16 footballers qualified for a County Semi Final with a 5-10 to 1-3 win over Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcornan on Monday last. Well done to all involved.

SPLIT THE BUCKET: Our last Split the Bucket was won by Evan Bromell, who took home an impressive €465. The next draw will take place this Saturday 19th September. All support would be greatly appreciated.

CROOM

INTERMEDIATE HURLING: Last Saturday we faced Newcastle West in Mick Neville Park in the county semifinal. This was a repeat of last year's semifinal. The final score was 3-22 : 1-11 with our players and management team gutted afterwards. See match report elsewhere in LeaderSport. It is an unfortunate and abrupt end to the season but it was an enjoyable campaign and hopefully we'll be back soon and bring forward younger players for the future of the club. Best of luck to Newcastle West in the final.

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: We are still waiting on the result of Fr. Caseys v Castlemahon to determine whether we play Monagea or Ballybrown in the county quarter final.

MINOR FOOTBALL: Our Minor Footballers had a great win over a tough St. Kierans last Friday night by 1.13 : 1.10. We progress to the county quarter final.

U11: Our U11 Hurlers had a very good game against a very strong Mungret St. Pauls team last Sunday night. There was great effort put in by every player and they did themselves proud. although we lost by a few points, we learned a lot from it and there were a lot of positives. We are off this Sunday but back in action the following Sunday.

LOTTO: Numbers drawn 17, 24, 30, 31. No jackpot winners. Lucky dips- Shane Daly Manister , T&M O Connor, Jen Eoghan Alison & Ronan, Teresa Griffin Murnane,Ryan O Shea c/o Helen O Shea. Next draw is in the Clubhouse with a jackpot of €6700. Thanks to all those who support our draw and other fund raising efforts.

DROMIN-ATHLACCA

U16 HURLING: This week saw our U16 Hurlers played Croagh Kilfinny in the U16 Division 3 Championship Final. Unfortunately it was not to be our day this year with our team loosing out by 2 points at the final whistle. Great credit however is due to this team and their coaches on reaching the final and we look forward to watching them perform again next season. Dromin Athlacca GAA Club would like to thank each player, parent, mentor and coach along with our Covid Officers for ensuring our club continues to adhere to all guidelines. Please continue to register on Returntoplay.ie before each training session and game.

LOTTO: Lotto Jackpot this week was 7,450e.Numbers drawn were 4, 22, 28,31. No winner. Lucky dip winners were Shane Kenny €40, Donal Walsh €20 and Gerard Carroll €20. Congratulations to all winners. Payment for upcoming Club Lotto Draws can now be made online.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Next months Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday September 26. Contact our coordinators Ann Breen of Athlacca, Michael Carmody of Rathcannon, Morgan Walsh of Athlacca and John Murphy of Dromin or by contacting any committee member.

CASH FOR CLOTHES: The Cash for Clothes fundraiser that has been organised for the club has been a tremendous success. Thank You to all who generously donated to this. We will keep you updated on the final amount raised.

RIP: Dromin Athlacca GAA club would like to extend sincere sympathies to the Moynihan Family, Athlacca on the recent death of their sister Joan McCrum. Ar Dheis De go raibh a hanam.

FR CASEYS

SPIN AND WIN: Fr. Caseys GAA Spin & Win draw continues each Monday night. Tickets cost just €2, or 3 for €5 with a Jackpot of €5,000 up for grabs. Tickets can now be purchased from Sheehys Hardware, Moss Harnetts, Cryle Dry Cleaners, Dick Dalton, Ann Lyons, Abbey Tiles & Paint, Rock Hair Scissors, Upper Cuts or any committee member. Alternatively you can also purchase a yearly ticket for a once off €100 payment or you can also setup a direct debit of €8.33 a month. We really appreciate your support for our local draw. Results of the draw will also be posted each Monday to Facebook and Twitter. Results of Spin & Win Draw for Monday September 7: Doreen McEnery - €80, A.O’Rourke - €55, Tomas TJ O’Connor - €50.

MINOR: Fr. Caseys walkover received from St. Patricks. Fr. Caseys minor footballers received a walkover from St. Patricks last Friday evening. Capturing the two match points they now sit top of the table with three wins from three and are guaranteed a semi-final place. This Sunday they faced Galbally away in round 4 before a home tie in their final group game against Mungret. Well done to all involved for the positive start to date

SENIOR: Next Saturday evening in Newcastle West, the footballers of Fr. Caseys and Ballysteen will come face to face in the Senior County Quarter Final. With a place in the final four up for grabs this promises to be a nail biting encounter between two teams that have been hard to separate in recent years. Emerging from a difficult group with maximum points, toppling both Na Piarsaigh and Adare with powerful second half displays the fealesiders will be eager to continue their winning ways. It will take a big effort from the team to emerge victorious but given recent displays they have the armour to rise to the challenge. We wish all the players and management the best of luck. Throw-in time is 4pm

FRIENDS OF FR CASEYS: Fr Caseys GAA Club are currently embarking on a unique fundraiser to raise vital funds for the continued development of our club grounds. Given the current climate all volunteer organisations need the support of its members now more than ever. We are calling on all club members both past and present, those overseas and within the locality to dig deep and support this fundraiser. We appreciate your help spreading the word to family & friends. A free standing sign will be erected in front of our clubhouse containing the names of all club supporters who have generously supported this fundraising initiative. This sign will be attractively constructed to complement our existing club grounds and will stand as a long term indication to future generations of your generosity to support and improve the club. Placing your name on the sign will cost €100 for a once off payment. We are also willing to facilitate staged payments by direct debit (either 2 x €50 or 5 x €20). To submit your name please contact any committee member or email the club secretary at secretary.frcaseys.limerickgaa.ie. There will be a limited number of names accepted so if interested please do not delay to make contact. The money raised from this fundraiser will be used to enhance the development of our club grounds. A list of upcoming and recently completed upgrade projects within the club can be viewed below. Pictures of the proposed concept and a similar venture recently undertaken by Templeglantine GAA Club can be viewed on our club website www.frcaseysgaa.ie. List of Upcoming Projects: Upgrade of Existing Sand Area including installation on New Fencing; Installation of New Fencing along River Walkway; Installation of New Fencing along perimeter of Main Pitch; Resurfacing of Existing Car Park; Upgrade of Clubhouse Doors & WindowS. List of Completed Projects: Installation of Sand Based all-weather Training Pitch with automated Drainage System; Installation of Lighting on all-weather Training Pitch; All Lighting on Club Grounds upgraded to LED standard; Upgrade of Heating System in both Clubhouse & Sports Complex; Upgrade of Showering system in Sports Complex; Clubhouse Fully Insulated; Clubhouse and Sports Complex newly Painted and Varnished; Disabled Access Toilet placed in Clubhouse; Upgrade of Roofing in Sports Complex; Upgrade of Windows & Doors in Sports Complex.

GARRYSPILLANE

DEVLOPMENT: We are delighted to announce that the next stage of development has begun and will continue over the coming weeks. This would not be possible without your continued support and for that we are grateful. We ask that you bear in mind the ongoing works while at the field and please mind your step.

FIXTURES: Saturday 19th September – Junior Hurling Relegation Semi Final Garryspillane v Old Christians in Caherelly at 3pm.

FUNDRAISING: The Club will host a Monster Auction on Monday 26th October 2020. Full details to follow – keep an eye on Social Media

RESULTS: Played Sunday 13th Sept - Senior Hurling Regelation Final Garryspillane 0-24 Murroe/Boher 1-17. Played Friday 11th Sept Junior A Hurling Championship Garryspillane 1-8 Doon 1-21.

LOTTO: Club Lotto Results. Monday 14th September 2020 - Numbers 1, 24, 26, 31.N o Winner. Lucky Dip Winners: Martin Doyle, Laura Maunsell, Margaret Walsh, Joshua Ryan, Bridget Fitz & Liam Ryan. Next Draw will take place on Monday 21st September. Jackpot €2,500. Tickets available in The Credit Union, Meade’s Shop, OPT, The Magnet, Creeds, Online at Klubfunder.com or from any committee member or online.

U16 HURLING: Division 2 County Final Garryspillane 2-13 Bruff 4-13. Our U16 hurlers fell at the final hurdle last Sunday evening, going down to a fine Bruff team in sunny Hospital. Despite starting brightly, the young Bouncers were rocked early by a Bruff goal. Working hard throughout the field we battled our way back and an Owen O'Sullivan goal just before the water break saw us lead by 3 points. We continued to work hard on resumption and a great score from Bailey Ryan saw us lead by 4 points. Bruff were proving to be very dangerous in attack and in a 10 minute purple patch before half time they out scored us 2-4 to a single point. A leg injury to centre back Cathal O'Mahony certainly didn't help matters either. Bruff added 3 points in a row into the second half and we looked in trouble. But credit where it's due our lads stuck to the their task and died with their boots on as they say, dominating the final 20 or so mins. John English was dominant in midfield and Paddy Kennedy was commanding possession all over. With 4 mins on the clock Owen O'Sullivan struck a second goal , shortly followed by a Shane Ryan free leaving only 2 points between the sides entering the final minutes. Those crucial scores never came though and Bruff clinched it with a 4th goal with the last puck of the game. We will rue several missed chances and a tally of wides uncharacteristic of the team all year. Credit to Bruff who are a fine team and were more economical and clinical in front of goal which was the difference on the day. The final whistle brought an end to an unusual and challenging season. Many thanks to all the players and their families for their committment, and to the management team of John O'Connor, Gearóid Power, Joe Keogh and James O'Keeffe. Well done all.

Panel: Mikey O'Keeffe, Billy O'Keeffe, Dylan Moriarty, Evan O'Connor, Ben Ryan, Cathal O'Mahony, James O'Sullivan, John English, Bailey Ryan, David O'Mullane, Paddy Kennedy, Shane Ryan, Josh Ryan, Owen O'Sullivan, Paddy English, Jamie McGrath, Eoghan Beston, Cian Ryan, Jack Gallagher, Lewis Stewart, Hugh Flanagan, Declan Heavey, Declan Moriarty.

GALBALLY

SENIOR: Galbally vs Oola County Senior Football Quarter Final will not take place next Saturday due to Doon reaching the County Senior Hurling final.

JUNIOR: The Junior team beat Galtee Gaels by 0-13 to 0-9 on Tuesday night. The team was Dylan O Sullivan, Conor O Mahony, Frank Cussen, Patrick Gleeson, Billy Donoghue, Tom Davern, Cathal Flynn (0-1), Conor Henebry (0-1), Paddy Donovan, Podge Hyland, Patrick Murphy, Jonathan Scully, Aidan Sheehan (0-1), Jack Donovan (0-9), Niall Kearney (0-1). Subs: Alex Finnan, Pat Cussen, Fionn Flanagan, Michael O Dwyer.

MINOR: The Minors were beaten by Mungret on Friday night last by 4-9 to 1-7.

The team was Dylan O Sullivan, Nathan O Mahony, Robert Sampson, Jack O’Keeffe, Jack O’Reilly, Cathal O’Mahony, Michael O’Donnell, Peter O’Dwyer, Eoin McGrath, Paddy Kennedy, Josh Dineen, Ciaran Beston, Jordan Dineen, Owen O’Sullivan, Patrick McGrath. Subs: Niall O’Dwyer, Shane Hanrahan, Aidan Carew, Josh Ryan, James O’Sullivan

U14: The U14s beat Kilacolla Gaels by 3-8 to 3-3.

The squad was Paul McGrath, Tiernan Ryan, Jason O’Mahoney, Phillip Ryan, James Gallagher, Jamie McGrath, Jack Gallagher, Eoghan Beston, Hugh Flanagan, Evan Sheedy, Declan Heavey, James Gallagher, Donnacha Walsh, Billy Kiely, Oran Sheedy, Oisin Crowley, Jamie O’Shea

U12: The Under 12s were beaten by Oola by 2-10 to 1-5.

The squad was: Fionn O’Carroll, Cathal McGuire, Bill Crawford, Ciaran Hyland, Cian Harty, Oran Sheedy, Philip Ryan, John Lees, Shane McCarthy, Paul Fenton, Rua Flynn, Jamie O’Shea, Liam Gleeson.

SPILT THE POT: The long awaited Split the Pot is scheduled to return on Saturday September 19. Due to the closure of the pubs, any families associated with the club and the wider community are asked to enter an envelope, either at matches, at underage training, at camogie training, at adult training or in the local shops and businesses. Envelopes bought before lockdown will be included in this draw. Let’s make a big effort to increase the pot.

HOSPITAL-HERBERTSTOWN

RESULTS: Junior B Hurling Hospital/Herbertstown 2-18 Glenroe 0-8; Minor Football A Championship Cnoc Gaels 0 0-6 Ballysteen 0-6; U14 Hurling Hospital/Herbertstown 0-5 Newcastle West 5-9; U14 Football Hospital/Herbertstown 6-8 Pallsgreen 1-0

LOTTO: Draw Monday September 7. Jackpot was €4,500. Numbers drawn were 4, 15, 19, 29. There was no winner. Lucky dips €20: Mike Frazer Snr, William Fox, Geraldine Conway, Peg Curtin, Liam O'Dea. Sellers prize €40: Pat Foley

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: contact our club draw coordinator Pat Foley 0868593838 or any committee member if you have any queries. Your support is much appreciated. Best of luck to all our members in this month’s draw.

KILTEELY-DROMKEEN

JUNIOR HURLING: KDGAA 1-12 v Old Christians 2-12. We headed into our lost group game unbeaten with 3 wins and a draw. However everything was on the line against the group leaders, we needed a win to guarantee progress to the quarter finals. We started well and were 5 points to 2 ahead at the water break playing with a strong diagonal breeze. We had some excellent points from Denny Ahern, Darren Murphy, David Hannon and Denis O Dea to lead 0.9 to 0.5 at the break. Our wides total was 13 in the first half, we hoped it wouldn't prove fatal. Our lead was wiped out within 5 minutes of the restart, Croagh Kilfinny grabbing a fortuitous goal and 3 points to take the lead. Another goal left us a mountain to climb, Croagh Kilfinny led 2.10 to 1.10 at the final water break. We never gave up, and when Denny Ahern goaled from a free to leave three points between the sides, it setup a frantic last few minutes of injury time. It was not to be, and cruelty our only defeat in the group denied us progress on scoring difference. Overall we have made lots of progress during the year, simply getting back playing was a huge bonus and it wasn’t for the lack of effort or preparation that denied us at the end. Well done to all the players and management throughout the year, we still have the football quarter final to come. Many thanks to Damien O Dwyer for live streaming and commentary on the game.

Team Jack Franklin, Declan Kenny, Sean O Dea, Daniel Gleeson, James Dalaigh, David Murphy, Danny Holton, Fionn Murphy, Robbie Holmes, Denny Ahern, Darren Murphy, Brian O Grady, Denis O Dea, Paudie Ahern, David Hannon. Subs used David O Connell, Jamie McCarthy

VOLUNTEERING: Some great work done by all our volunteers on Saturday, who gave their time to do some jobs at our grounds. The life blood of any club are the volunteers and we really appreciate all their hard work.

LOTTO: Draw made September 7. Numbers drawn: 3, 9, 11, 23. No Winner. Lucky Dips: Heidi Jordan, Jenny Ryan, Susan Shinnors, Mike O’Riordan, Sellers Prize: Denis O’Sullivan. Jackpot: €16,550. Tickets are on sale in Noreens Shop in Kilteely and Daybreak Dromkeen and from all lotto committee members.

KILMALLOCK CAMOGIE

SHARE THE SPOILS:September 11 Winner – Congratulations to our latest winner, Nancy Murphy, grandmother to 6 of our players and valued supporter of Share the Spoils, who won jackpot of €260. On behalf of the club, we would like to thank everyone who supports our fundraiser. The draw continues each Friday at 7:30pm in one of our participating outlets so remember to get your €2 envelopes in by 6:30pm each Friday. Boxes are located at Credit Union, Post Office, Super Valu, Fogarty’s Chemist, Gala, Beechinor’s.

Juniors: Round 2 of the championship saw us playing a very strong Mungret team on Saturday 5th September. While we lost the game, the girls did all they could and battled hard until the end. We have one more Junior match for 2020, a plate final on 4th October. The spirit in the squad is building all the time and the girls are already looking forward to 2021

Minors: Played in wet and windy weather, our minor team were narrowly beaten by Croagh/Kilfinny in the recent minor 12 a side final. Player of the match was young Katie Clery who will be a great addition to our Junior panel for next season

U14: Our Credit Union sponsored U14s recently rounded off their group campaign in the championship with a great performance against a very strong Granagh Ballingarry team. The girls have qualified for a plate semi-final scheduled for Tuesday the 15th of September

U10s: Our U10s recently played Blackrock/Effin at home in a highly entertaining and tightly knit game where there was only a puck of a ball between them. Blackrock/Effin came away with a 2 point victory in the end. A big well done to all the girls involved and thanks to Effin/BlackRock for travelling to us.

WELL DONE: Congratulations to all our camogie girls who eventually made their communion over the last few weekends between Kilmallock, Martinstown and Bulgaden parishes. I'm sure it was worth the wait and hope you all had a great day. Congratulations to Eabha, Rebecca, Heidi, Kayleigh, Sarah, Saoirse, Roisin, Izzy and Ella. Congratulations and well done to all our Junior and Minor players who received their Leaving Cert results. Wherever you end up, keep playing camogie and there will always be a place in Kilmallock Camogie Club for you.

KILDIMO-PALLASKENRY

CHAMPIONS: Kildimo-Pallaskenry 0-22 Mungret/St. Paul’s 1-13. Kildimo/Pallaskenry are a senior hurling club! It’s been a long, long time coming; it’s been almost 80 years since a team from the parish appeared in the Senior Hurling Championship but we have now bridged that gap as Kyle Hayes lifted the Michael Fox Memorial Cup under lights in the LIT Gaelic Grounds. See match report elsewhere in LeaderSport.

Of course, this victory didn’t happen over the course of one year. A lot of hard work has been put in over the years to put the club in a position to go senior; between different management teams at Bord na nÓg and adult levels, club officials putting in countless hours of work and the players themselves honing and developing their skills. A huge thanks must go to our team sponsors, Champion Sliotars; without their backing, this would not have been possible. Many thanks must go to manager/coach Natal O’Grady who led the team to this title this year; to his selectors, Darragh Hayes, Jim Maher and John Barry, great clubmen; to Éanna McGarrigle, responsible for stats and performance analysis; to team liaison Darren O’Shea, to Danny O’Sullivan and Brendan O’Shea who helped out in the backroom all year; to Mark Melbourne who did a great job as physio and to the legendary Alan Fitzgerald, a man whose passion for the club knows no bounds and who has driven the team in both dark days and bright.

There are so many more who had roles to play, too countless to mention but a huge thanks to all the club committee who made things as easy as possible for the team all year and to all our supporters! Even when they weren’t present in body, the support was felt in spirit; with the colour in both villages, the messages of support and the families lining the street on our return with the cup. This is a victory for the entire parish and we all have senior hurling to look forward to in 2021.

Team: John Chawke; Luke O’Keeffe, Cían Hayes, Kevin O’Connell; Lorcan O’Leary, Tony McCarthy, Cathal Downes; Peter Nash, Conor Staff (0-1); Shaun Barry (0-3, 0-2 frees), Barry O’Connell (0-5), Liam Griffin (0-5, 0-5 frees); Darren O’Connell (0-1), Kyle Hayes (0-3), Paudi Hartigan (0-1). Subs: Ruairí Maher (0-2) for Liam Griffin (40 mins); Jack O’Keeffe (0-1) for Paudi Hartigan (57 mins). Bench: James Mason, Aaron O’Donovan, Adam Butler, Keel Moloney, James Pomeroy, Jai Chaudri, Mícheál Cuddihy. Extended Panel: Martin Nunan, Darragh O’Brien, Mikey Dillon, Naoise McGarrigle, Jack Mullane, Matthew Lucey, Brendan Meskell, Luke Guinane

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL: Our Intermediate footballers are back in action at the weekend with a quarter-final encounter vs St. Senan’s to look forward to. Throw-in in Askeaton on Saturday is at 2pm with a place in a county semi-final at stake.

MINOR HURLING FINAL: Our minor hurlers also have a county final to look forward to this week as they face Glenroe in the final of the 13-a-side hurling competition on Wednesday, September 16 in Mick Neville Par, with throw-in at 8pm. Two of Sunday’s matchday panel, Aaron O’Donovan and Mícheál Cuddihy, will also line out on Wednesday so hopefully they make it two out of two.

U14 HURLING: Our U-14s also have a Championship clash during the week; they play on Wednesday evening, away to Knockaderry.

KNOCKADERRY

LOTTO: There was no jackpot winner. Numbers drawn were 9, 13, 26, 32. The following are lucky dip winners: Teresa Mc Grath promoter Mary Collum, Seoirse Magner promoter Kate Magner, Mary Geaney promoter online, Jimmy Guiry promoter Mary Collum, Declan Danaher promoter Declan Danaher. Promoters Prize Declan Danaher. Please contact your promoter to purchase tickets if you normally purchased weekly tickets. All monthly and upfront subscriptions are automatically in the draw. Tickets will be on sale in advance of the draw from 8pm to 9pm Thursday evenings in The Resource Centre or at Bord na nOg training on Monday nights or alternatively play online. Next Draw will be held Thursday September 17th at 9pm. Your support is greatly appreciated.

RESULTS: Minor hurling Knockaderry 4-11 Drom/Broadford 1-7. U12 football: Knockaderry 3-3 Monagea 1-4. U14 football Knockaderry 3-4 Granagh Ballingarry 4-8.

FIXTURES:Minor hurling semi final Knockaderry v St.Kierans on Wednesday September 16th at 6:30 in MNP. Minor football Knockaderry v Mungret on Sunday September 20 at 12.00 in Adare. U16 football Knockaderry v Claughan on Saturday September 19 at 11am in Claughan. Junior B Footbal Knockaderry v St. Senans on Thursday September 17 at 6:30pm in Foynes. U14 hurling Knockaderry v Kildimo Pallaskenry on Wednesday at 6:30pm in Knockaderry. hurling Knockaderry v Cois Laoi Gaels on Thursday September 17th at 6:30pm. U8 football Knockaderry v St. Senans on Saturday September 19th at 10:30am in Foynes.

MONALEEN

SENIOR FOOTBALL: Best of luck to the Monaleen senior footballers and management team in their county quarter-final fixture against Ballylanders in Bruff on Saturday next at 2pm.

CLOTHES COLLECTION: We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who contributed to our Clothes Collection last weekend. We had a great response and very much appreciate the support of our club members and the wider community.

U16 FOOTBALL: Commiserations to Monaleen U16 footballers who bowed out of the championship after suffering a four-point defeat 3-14 to 4-15 to Fr Casey's after extra time in their Division 1 semi-final at the Bog Garden, Rathkeale on Sunday. This was a disappointing defeat for a talented bunch of players who will, no doubt, be a strong force in the minor football championship in 2021.

LOTTO: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday, September 10 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 15, 18, 21 and 25. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were H. Panezi, Glenside; P. Tuohy, Golflinks Road; E/ D Moloney, Malahide; D O'Connor, Clanwlliam Square. The subscriber draw was staged on Thursday night last 'behind closed doors'. The draw was streamed on Facebook and Instagram Stories. Thank you for your continued support.

U14 CAMOGIE: Our U14A team are through to The Mackey Championship County Final next weekend where they await the winners of Tuesday semi final between Patrickswell and Blackrock Effin. Our Junior A team are through to Junior A Championship Semi Final on Sunday September 20 to Adare. Our U14B team have a home semi final in Treaty Championship this Tuesday at Monaleen Clubhouse, throw in 6:30pm.

U16 A CHAMPIONSHIP: Monaleen 2-15; Killeedy 0-6. Our U16’s were in action again this week in their second group game in the U16A Championship. The team started well in the early exchanges and took the early lead 2-02 to 0-1 in the first quarter. Monaleen continued to dominate around the middle and kept the scoreboard ticking over, reaching half time with a score line of 2-9 to 0-4. Monaleen made a number of changes and Killeedy made a better start after the half time break, outscoring Monaleen by 2 points to 1 in the third quarter, so at the 2nd water break the scoreboard read 2-10 to 0-6. The girls pushed on in the final quarter and with some great teamwork they scored 5 points, the final score was 2-15 to 0-6. Faye Coffey, Caitlin Power, Laura Brennan, Kim Ivory, Ciara Buckley, Abi Houlihan, Saoirse Fallon, Saoirse Fitzgerald, Emily O’Halloran, Laura Southern, Amy Burke, Amie O’Brien, Ella McCarthy, Aoife Sheehan, Ellie Madden, Claire Moloney, Eve McCarthy, Eimear O’Driscoll, Katie Sheehan. Our 3rd group game in this year’s Championship is against Blackrock/Effin away on Thursday September 17.

U12 CAMOGIE: Monaleen U12 camogie played two challenges over the week with contrasting fortunes. This started with a win away to Cappamore On Tuesday and a defeat away to a very strong Newcastlewest team on Sunday. Panel: Alicia Sheehan, Hazel Noonan, Emma Hickey, Emelia Stokes, Eabha Cregan, Maeve Walters, Isabelle Bromell, Orlaith Purcell, Louise Burke, Charlotte Liston, Sarah Sullivan, Ashling O’Leary, Amy Murphy, Aoibhinn Gardiner, Sarah O’Halloran & Emily Murphy.

U11 CAMOGIE: On Thursday evening last, September 10th, our U11's travelled to Boher to take on Murroe Boher. It was a very close and hard fought game, with both sides sharing 12 goals and 6 points. All players were given plenty of game time and all put in a great effort. Thanks to Murroe Boher for hosting us and for providing the referee. Team: Aisling Lowe, Anna Regan, Aoibhin Kitson, Caoimhe Owen, Cadhla Heffernan, Doireann Stokes, Dearbhla O Driscoll, Eleanor FitzGerald, Grace Ruschitzko, Grace Keating, Heidi Brosnan, Holly Brinn, Katherine Leddy, Mary Anne Guiry, Orla Kearns, Rachel Redmond, Sarah Mulqueen and Sophie Bermingham

LADIES FOOTBALL: The Groody Gaels ladies junior team played Gerald Griffins in the quarter final of the county Junior championship in sunny Banogue on Sunday afternoon last. Groody Gaels came out on top to earn a well-deserved win on a scoreline of 12-15 to 1-1. While playing with a strong breeze, Groody continued to force the pace and as the game approached half time, they extended their lead on the scoreboard to go to the break leading by 7-10 to 1-0. At the final whistle, Groody were deserved winners and progress to meet Adare in the county semi final on September 26. Groody Gaels Team: Laura Donaghy, Clare Kiely, Sammi Chang (Captain), Anna Burke, Ciara Hodges, Jemma Duhig, Annie Russell, Aoife Nelligan, Saoirse Fitzgerald, Maeve Higgins, Caoimhe Lyons, Claire Tierney, Rachel O’Dell, Ashling Duhig, Alie Lacey, Marlon Carey, Aoife Neville, Laura O’Mahony, Chloe Tobin, Mikayla Curran Leahy, Aoibh Hayes, Aisling Doyle, Caroline Leahy, Aideen McCauley, Molly Walsh.

MUNGRET ST PAULS

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Mungret St. Pauls 1-7 St. Patricks 3-6. Team; Darren Coffey, Gearoid Hanrahan, Mike McMahon, Stephen Barry, Breandan O'hAnnaigh, Conor Garvey, John O'Donovan, Bernard McCarthy, Brian O'Sullivan (1-0), Sean Moran (0-3, 0-2 from frees), Eoin Ryan (0-4), Dylan Hartnett, Adrian Hanley, David Burke, Neil O'Driscoll, Cathal Shinnors, Danny Taylor, Michael Cussen, Chris Hanley,David Keogh.Management; Noel Kelly, Brendan Casey, Maurice Walsh.

JUNIOR B HURLING: Mungret St. Pauls 2-8 Claughaun 2-8. The Junior B hurlers now go onto the County, this fixture will be on club zap once announced. Team; Darragh O'Grady, Donal Browne, Fionn White, Brian Mullane, Padraig McGuinness (0-1), Killian Stockill (1-1, 1-1 from frees/penalty), Patrick Dwane, Mikey Drane, Mark Patterson, Mark Boyle, Aaron Hickey (0-5, 0-1 from frees), Tim Lehane, Mikey Barrons, Denis O'Connor (1-1), Rob Donnelly, Thiago Silva, John Roche, Derek DeLacy. Management; Niall Long, Donie Browne, John McKeogh, John Moriarty.

PREMIER MINOR HURLING: Mungret St. Pauls 3-16 Monaleen 0-15. The final score looks like Mungret St. Pauls had a comfortable win over Monaleen but it was only in the final stages of the game that Mungret St. Pauls put their name on the Final slot when they played in the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Wednesday 9 September 2020 in the Semi Final against an equally skilled Monaleen side. Our match was followed by another fantastic game between Ballybrown and Doon with Ballybrown winning in the final minute to go forward to play Mungret St. Pauls in the final on Wednesday 16 September in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm. Team; Rian Murphy, Ciaran Kenny, Mark Moroney, Billy Molyneaux, Dermot Moloney, Eamonn Flahive, Barry Duff (0-2), Brian O'Meara, Conor Galvin (1-0), Conor O'Halloran (0-2), Darragh O'Hagan (0-3), Liam Lynch (0-5, 0-4 from Frees), Jack McCarthy (0-2), Killian Archer (1-2), Odhran O'Dwyer, Conor O'Malley, Darragh Bridgeman (1-0), Tom Morrison, David Hassett, Cillian O'Gorman, Conor White, Colin Rochford, Darragh O'Connor, Harry Page. Management; Justin O'Meara, Brian Lynch, Colin Kenny, Brian O'Halloran, Cian O'Brien, Dec Browne.

U16 CAMOGIE: Mungret St. Pauls met Bruff in the village pitch on Thursday September 10. Mungret St. Pauls scored 2-7 in this game. Team; Ellie Mulqueen, Ella Mason, Caoimhe Holmes, Aoife Long, Saoirse Casey, Zoe Page, Ciara Brennan, Emma Fitzgerald (0-2, 0-1 from free), Ella Page(0-1), Leah Nolan, Cliodhna Byrne, Caoimhe O'Rourke (1-1), Amy O'Halloran (1-2, 0-2 from frees), Rachel Lynch, Eibhlin O'Grady, Katie O'Callaghan, Mollie Tobin (0-1), Jayne Casey. Management; Brian O'Halloran, John Page, Albert O'Grady

PREMIER MINOR FOOTBALL: Mungret St. Pauls 4-9 Galbally1-7. Team; Casey Tanyi, Conor White, David Hassett, Jack McCarthy, Colin Rochford, Billy Molyneaux, Conor Galvin, James Killian (0-1), Mark Moroney, Cillian O'Gorman (1-4), Darragh O'Hagan (0-2, 0-2 from frees), Daragh Bridgeman (2-0), David Geary (1-1), Jack Sommers, Conor O'Halloran (0-1), JJ Harrington, Jason Hassett, David Guilfoyle, Ciaran Uwatse, Darragh O'Connor, Frank Corcoran, Oisin Moss. Management; Jim Moran, John Rochford, Ken O'Connor, Liam O'Gorman, Tom Bridgeman.

MINOR B FOOTBALL: Mungret St. Pauls 0-10 Monagea 0-4. This was quite a low scoring game when it was played in the Village Pitch on Friday 11 September against Monagea.

JUNIOR A HURLING: Mungret St. Pauls 1-11 Askeaton 0-18. Players; Louis Dee, Dec Browne, Sean Mullane, Stephen Dilworth, John Malone, Conor Garvey (0-5, 0-5 from free/penalty), James Garvey, David Bridgeman (0-1), Conor Barry, Darragh O'Hagan (0-1), Killian Ryan (1-2), Cian O'Doherty, Jack Moroney (0-1), Denis Giltenane (0-1), Eamonn Flahive, Patrick Dwane, Donal Browne. Management; PJ Garvey, Bosco Ryan, Mike Kennedy, Tom Bridgeman

U8 AND U10 LADIES FOOTBALL: On a glorious Autumn evening ideal for football, our U8 and U10 girls played a series of matches against their counterparts from Ahane at the main club complex. We would like to thank Ahane for making the trip to Mungret in such great numbers. Football training continues every Saturday morning for U6/ 8/ 10 at the Village pitch at 11am – new members always welcome! Our next match for U8 and U10 is on Wednesday September 16 in Mungret v St. Ailbes.

INTERMEDIATE LADIES FOOTBALL: Mungret St. Pauls 1-09 Murroe Boher 0-8. This win puts Mungret St. Pauls into the Final when they will play Drom Broadford. Team; Marie Lyons, Fiona Browne, Aine Ryan, Caoimhe O'Neill, Ciara Conway, Yvette Culhane, Emer Quinn, Clare O'Meara (0-1), Aoife Morrissey (0-1), Megan O'Malley (0-1), Laura Hanlon (1-0), Mairead Clancy (0-0), Claire Coughlan (0-2), Norma O'Sullivan (0-4, 0-2 from frees), Aoife O'Donovan, Orlaith O'Neill (0-0), Niamh O'Keeffe, Mags Lynch, Amy Dineen, Carol Bateman, Fiona O'Brien, Joanne Foley, Kate McEvoy, Lisa Reilly, Niamh Foley, Jenni O'Malley. Management Davy Lyons, Mikey Lyons.

NA PIARSAIGH

COUNTY FINALS: Huge congratulations to both our Senior and Intermediate hurlers who over the weekend qualified for their respective County Finals. On Saturday we headed to the Gaelic Grounds for a repeat of last years County Final against old rivals Patrickswell. Final score Na Piarsaigh 1-25 Patrickswell 0-17. See match report elsehwere in LeaderSport. Team: Podge Kennedy, Cathall King, Mike Casey, Kieran Kennedy, Jerome Boylan, Ronan Lynch, Alan Dempsey, Tommy Grimes, Will O Donoghue, Adrian Breen, Kevin Downes , Conor Boylan, Peter Casey, David Dempsey, Will Henn. Subs used; Mike Foley, Adam McNamara, James O Brien, Niall Buckley. We look forward to next Saturdays Final with Doon at 7.30pm in the Gaelic Grounds. Incidentally RTE announced live coverage of the game. On Sunday we travelled west to Croagh for the Nick Greene sponsored Intermediate Championship semi final against Feohanagh Castlemahon. Final score: Na Piarsaigh 1-23 Feohanagh 1-14. See match report elsehwere in LeaderSport. We look forward to next Sunday in the Gaelic Grounds where we face NCW in the decider. Team; Evan Condon, Padraic Heaney, Gearoid Synnott, Conor Richardson, Evan O Brien, Emmet McEvoy, Donal O Connaill, Pat Gleeson, Dean McLoughlin, Keith Dempsey, Kevin Daly, Sean Long, James Daly, Kevin Ryan , Dylan Cronin. Subs used: Mark O Connor, Luke O Sullivan.

LOTTO: Our lotto returned for thr first time in months. The jackpot stood at €2600 and the numbers drawn were 11, 22, 23, 26. Lucky dip winners were Una Kehilly, Kieran Breen, Thomas Hayes.Sellers prize went to Doreen Ryan. Next jackpot is €2700 for next Sundays draw. Get your tickets online through www.napiarsaighgaa.com or clubforce.com

CLUBSHOP: Shop will open this coming Tuesday 6.30 to 7.30pm and Saturday from 9.30 to 11am. Please note that a Christmas club is available in the shop. Speak to Grainne for more details.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next club Limerick draw will take place on Saturday 26th on the morning sports program. If you're not in you cant win so get your ticket today. Contact Kenny Leonard at 087 7956436

PALLASGREEN

JUNIOR HURLING: The Junior B hurlers have qualified for the divisional final with a game to spare following a stiff test with Fedamore in Pallas last week. Having trailed at half time by 1-7 to 1-2 Pallas upped the tempo in the second period and came out on top by 3- 9 to 1-10. Team; A Lynn, C Roche, PJ Butler, J Blackwell, D O’Dea, J Deere, L O’Dwyer, P O’Dwyer, S Bradshaw, A O’Sullivan, P Franklin, A Hanley, J O’Connell, T McMahon, T O’Mahoney. Subs; A Murphy, P Roche, D Looby.

LOTTO: No winner Monday September 7 draw; Numbers drawn were; 1,3,8,14. Lucky dip winners; Mary Ryan, Colleen Gammell, Peter Murnane, Liam, Janice& Georgie Fraher, Billy Beary.

FIXTURE: Intermediate Football Play off; Pallasgreen V Mountcollins Sunday September 20 in Croagh 12pm.

PATRICKSWELL

SENIOR HURLERS: Patrickswell relinquished the Daly Cup after losing to Na Piarsaigh in the championship semi-final. Na Piarsaigh were ruthless with their possession and notched seven unanswered points in the last eight minutes to cement a 1-25 to 0-17 win. See match report elsewhere in LeaderSport. Hard luck to the players and management.

JUNIOR A HURLERS: The Junior A hurlers reached the County quarter-final by virtue of beating Old Christians and another match working in their favour. Barry Foley opened the scoring for Patrickswell with a point, but Old Christians replied with two points in quick succession. The match ended as a contest when the 'Well plundered 3-3 without reply in a furious four minute spell. The goals were scored by Jonathan McMahon, Brian Fitzgerald and Pa Mann, while Barry Foley claimed two points and Cian Enright scored from a free. The scoreline after ten minutes was 3-4 to 0-2. Over the following ten minutes, Paul O'Brien scored two points around an Old Christians point. Barry Foley's hard work was rewarded by a goal. The frantic pace slowed for the closing stages of the first half. Old Christians accumulated another three points, while Patrickswell bagged four points from Cian Enright (0-2), Barry Foley and Brian Fitzgerald. The half-time score was 4-10 to 0-6 in favour of Pa Dundon's men. There was no let-up in the second half. Darragh Ahern's point was quickly cancelled out, but Shane Hannon immediately delivered a fifth goal. Barry Foley scored another point that was sandwiched between two Old Christians points. In the 35th minute, Patrickswell led by 5-12 to 0-9. In the space of four minutes, Paul O'Brien helped himself to two goals and Cian Enright recorded another free. There were twenty minutes left on the clock and Patrickswell were cruising at 7-13 to 0-9. The tempo of the match dropped off dramatically, witnessed by the teams only hitting two points apiece in twenty minutes of play. By the 60th minute, the Patrickswell lead was 7-15 to 0-11. During injury time, Shane Hannon hit the eighth goal of the encounter and Cian Enright bagged another free. The result was a comprehensive 8-16 to 0-13 win. Kilteely Dromkeen's defeat to Croagh-Kilfinny edged the 'Well into a county quarter-final. Patrickswell will face Castletown Ballyagran on Sunday September 20 at 12 noon in Adare.

LOTTO: The Club Lotto was not won on Monday September 7. The drawn numbers were 11, 16, 18 and 25. The Bonus Number was 13. The Lucky Dip winners were €100 for Brid Collins and €20 each for Jerry Daly, Betty Lordan, Marie McDermott, Jack Hall and Kathleen Moore. The jackpot on Monday September 14 is €5,400.

ST PATRICKS

INTERMEDIATE HURLING: St Patricks 1-14 Granagh-Ballingarry 1-16. A tough one to take for St Patrick's people on Sunday morning but the effort from everyone involved cannot be faulted. In a quality game, the players really gave it their all for the Jersey and just came up short in the end. Really deserved more! In a unique year where the margins were so fine, we find ourselves back in the Junior A ranks. But we will rise again and with the same effort and commitment in 2021 and beyond, there will be many better days ahead.

JUNIOR B FOOTBALL: St Patricks 0-6 Claughaun 0-6. A draw on Monday night in the second round of championship in a very tight game. Our Junior football team still remain unbeaten and are in a strong position to qualify for a City Semi Final. Well done lads.

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL: In Intermediate Football County Quarter Final Claughaun are the opponents this coming Sunday at 2pm in Clarina. With the new Government road map, we hope that some supporters can attend this game on a limited basis. Further details will follow.

UNDERAGE: A Very busy period across all ages this week. Our U6 Boys were hurling, U8 boys played a hurling blitz against Old Christians in Rhebogue, U10 boys played a football blitz against Ahane, U11 Hurlers played Ballybricken, the U12 girls played Mungret and our U12 Boys had a football game against Cappamore. Great to see and well done all, the future is bright.