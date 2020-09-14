Munster Rugby's head of Athletic Performance to leave province

MUNSTER'S Head of Athletic Performance Denis Logan will depart the province at the end of October.

Munster confirmed this Monday that Logan and his family are returning home due to personal reasons.

Logan joined Munster Rugby as Head of Athletic Performance in May 2018.

He previously worked as an assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach with the NFL’s Cleveland Browns and has worked with elite athletes for over a decade.

Prior to his time with the Cleveland Browns, the New York native was Director of Performance for the US Pro Sports division of EXOS where he worked with professional and elite athletes from a diversity of sports, including American football and Olympic events.

Meanwhile, the Munster A squad are preparing for Saturday afternoon’s Interpro clash against Connacht A at the Sportsground.

The clash is the first of an Interpro double-header with Munster A hosting the Western province at Thomond Park on the following Saturday.

The Greencore Munster Rugby Academy squad joined the senior squad at the HPC today having previously been training at Thomond Park to minimise the number of people in the HPC.

A number of senior players are on a down week as part of the player welfare programme.

Munster A Head Coach Peter Malone will be selecting a mix of senior and Academy players on Saturday with the opening round of Guinness PRO14 fixtures less than three weeks away.